SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah  .36 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .81 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .40 rain couple of trees down 
Betty Lee Bedford .25 rain  
Wess Hunt Glenwood .90 rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg .50 rain  
Peggy Manhart North of Neola .35 rain  
Richard Sloan Burlington Junction .40 rain  
Jeanne Janson Gravity .65 rain  
Steven Middaugh 1 mile NE of Hamburg  .50 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

