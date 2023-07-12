|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.36
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.81
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.40
|rain
|couple of trees down
|Betty Lee
|Bedford
|.25
|rain
|Wess Hunt
|Glenwood
|.90
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.50
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|North of Neola
|.35
|rain
|Richard Sloan
|Burlington Junction
|.40
|rain
|Jeanne Janson
|Gravity
|.65
|rain
|Steven Middaugh
|1 mile NE of Hamburg
|.50
|rain
