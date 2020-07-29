|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.31
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.80
|rain
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 4:02 pm
