Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.