(Clarinda) -- Clarinda enters Class 2A District 9 action at 0-2, but they aren't discouraged.
The Cardinals suffered a 41-31 loss to Panorama last Friday after surrendering 21 unanswered points. Despite the loss, Coach Collin Bevins found a lot of good things in the defeat.
"I feel like we made a lot of improvements from Week 1 to Week 2," Bevins said. "I'm pleased with where we are right now. I couldn't be happier with how we played."
One positive Coach Bevins took away from Friday's defeat came on the defensive side.
"We created a lot of turnovers," he said. "We were plus three on the turnovers in the first half and scored on all those possessions. That's one thing I was really pleased with."
Sophomore Wyatt Schmitt pieced together a solid night passing, going 16/28 for 207 yards and three scores Friday night.
"We haven't had much success throwing the ball in Clarinda for quite some time," Bevins said. "I was pleased to see us complete some passes and make some plays."
Schmitt is still relatively new to the position, at least at the varsity level, but Bevins feels he's improving at a nice rate.
"He's doing well," Bevins said. "In Week 1, he had some trouble seeings safeties and where outside linebackers were dropping into coverages. He made some mistakes with his throws. Panorama gave us some different looks and it just came more easily to him. He just saw the field better, saw where the safeties were at and made some throws."
The Cardinals have been able to utilize the playmaking abilities of senior Michael Shull, who made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver this year. Shull has caught six passes for 87 yards and a score in two games.
"Anytime you put No. 5 on the field, the team has to account for him," Bevins said. "He creates opportunities for other players. It's been a pretty smooth transition for him, coming from quarterback and already knowing the pass routes and concepts."
Sophomore Tadyn Brown has emerged as the primary running back, where he's posted a team-high 49 yards.
"He's a pretty shifty running back," Bevins said. "I've been really pleased with how he's played."
Xander Pullen, Cole Ridnour, Isaac Jones, Grant Jobe and Brandon Stogdill have also been among the playmakers for the Cardinals this season.
Clarinda resides in Class 2A District 9 along with Greene County, Des Moines Christian, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Atlantic. Bevins feels they are ready for the challenges ahead.
"If we make a stride like we did from Week 1 to Week 2, I think we'll be really happy with our direction as a football team," he said.
The Cardinals' first district challenge is rival Red Oak. The Cardinals won last year's meeting 40-0 and have won three of the last four, as well as nine of the last 12.
The Tigers enter the contest at 0-2 after losses to Riverside and Southwest Valley. They have a young offense, but Bevins knows they can still make plays.
"They really like to get the ball to their wide receivers on the outside," he said. "They've had some trouble with pass protection, but when they get the ball off, something good usually happens for them. I'm looking for that. If we just do our job, contain the run and make them throw the ball, we'll be OK."
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will be in Clarinda Friday night with the call on the KMAX-Stream 2 online at kmaland.com. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Bevins can be heard below.