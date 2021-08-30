(Malvern) -- For the third time in 371 days, the East Mills and Lenox football programs will clash. However, this time both teams enter at 1-0 after impressive season-opening wins.
East Mills' victory was a 53-36 triumph over Woodbine.
"Coming into the game, we weren't sure what to expect," said co-head coach Claude Lang. "It worked our way, and the ball bounced when we needed it to."
Coach Lang feels his team can build off the win, particularly on the defensive side.
"The defensive line and linebacker group we graduated last year is missed, but we had some guys step up," Lang said. "They played well and limited their big plays."
Mason Crouse converted from the secondary to the defensive line while Tyler Prokop moved from linebacker. Andrew Jackson and Jack Gordon also see time up front. Middle linebacker Ryan Stortenbecker pioneers the defense, which was evident on Friday when he posted 13.5 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and recorded an interception.
"The experience of these guys is evident," Lang said. "They've communicated well. I'm really confident with how our defense played in the first game."
Senior Ethan Meier threw for 190 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another 134 and two. Stortenbecker carried the rock 17 times for 121 yards, and Davis McGrew caught nine balls for 105 yards and three scores in a well-rounded offensive record from the Wolverines.
KMA 8-Player No. 5 East Mills gets another test on Friday when they face KMA No. 6 Lenox. Friday's meeting marks the eighth ever between the two programs. Lenox owns a 4-3 edge The Tigers edged East Mills on a last-second touchdown to open last season, but the Wolverines got revenge with a 41-16 victory in the postseason.
Lenox is also 1-0 on the year after a 64-6 win over Seymour on Friday night. The Tigers churned for 236 yards on the ground in the victory behind the beefy offensive line of Devin Whipple, Dawson Marshall and Hernan Castor.
"They are monsters up front," Lang said. "They like to get physical. We have to match that intensity. If we can't, it's going to be a long night."
Combatting the aggressiveness of Lenox's hog mollies won't be easy for Coach Lang's defense, but he knows it's a must, along with crisp execution across the board.
"We have to be disciplined, do what we do and communicate," he said. "If we do those things, we have a chance to be successful."
Jesse Cox will be in Lenox on Friday with reports as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960 at 7:15. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Lang.