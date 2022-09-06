(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert football team is 1-1 after two tight battles with Treynor and Riverside. After a heartbreaking loss to Treynor in week one at home, the Falcons bounced back with a late, thrilling win over Riverside this past Friday.
“We’ve played, I feel, two good opponents in our first two weeks,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver told KMA Sports. “We’re much more physical than we were a year ago, and our hard work in the weight room has paid off. It’s put us in situations to be there in the end, and that’s all we wanted to be able to do.”
While the Falcons could just as easily be 2-0 (or even 0-2), Coach Driver said he continues to see improvement from his young sophomore quarterback Owen Marshall, who threw for just 78 yards in the opener before 237 in the win.
“Game one, we struggled a bit (throwing the football),” Driver said. “I’ve been hard on (Marshall) the last six weeks in just getting his fundamentals down. He did a good job of hitting the plays that he needed to. I told him after our first week there’s going to be five or six decisions every week that are going to determine whether or not we win or lose the football game. He did a really good job of accepting that challenge and made some really nice improvements. We’ve got a couple dynamic playmakers, and we have to find ways to get them the ball.”
One of those playmakers is senior Brendan Monahan, who helped lead St. Albert to a state semifinal two years ago as an efficient sophomore quarterback. He has since blossomed into a star sprinter in track and has used a physical 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame to rush for over 300 yards in the first two games.
“You’ve got to find ways to get him the ball as many ways as you can,” Driver said. “We went back to the (I formation) late last year and put him at tailback. He flourished there. He’s a tremendous athlete, so we can do just about anything with him.”
In addition to Monahan, Coach Driver said they have another card to play in senior Sam Gubbels, who is gradually working his way back from a knee injury.
“In most cases, (Sam) would be your featured tailback as a senior,” he said. “He gets overshadowed a little bit by Brendan, but he’s a really solid back that will give us a solid 1-2 punch. He didn’t play week one, but he did a little in week two. We hope he continues to progress, and as he progresses, we’ll be able to move Brendan around and do some things offensively.”
All hands will need to be on deck in Week 3 with St. Albert moving into a matchup against KMA Sports 1A No. 2 and KMAland A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood (2-0). The Eagles routed Tri-Center (58-14) and Clarinda (59-22) in their two games this season, getting 436 yards passing from senior quarterback Alex Ravlin and 469 yards rushing (with 7.8 yards per carry) from an impressive stable of backs.
“They’re a tremendous football club,” Coach Driver said. “We played them a year ago, and as scary as it may be, they might be better this year. Up front, they dominate people. They’ve got backs that run the ball really, really hard. Then you go solid on the run, and they’ve got a quarterback that can scramble or throw it about 60.”
Not to be outdone, the Eagles defense has forced eight turnovers and picked up 17.0 tackles for loss in the two wins.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us to match that speed and athleticism (on defense),” Driver added. “Defensively, they just get after it up front. They fly to the football, and they do some really positive things that create troubles.”
The word of the week for St. Albert when they meet the Eagles is “adjusting.”
“Because they play so fast, it’s going to be our ability to adjust to that,” Driver said. “We have to be secure in and know our game plan. We’ve got to be able to adjust with what they’re coming at us with and how we read those types of things.”
KMA Sports will have reports from Underwood with John Tiarks on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of the Week 3 coverage begins on AM 960 and FM 99.1 on Friday at 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Driver below.