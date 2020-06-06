(KMAland) -- We are nine days away from baseball and softball games being heard on KMA Radio. It would be an understatement to say I'm excited to have live sports to talk, tweet and write about.
While the live sports may have stopped, we at KMA Sports did not. We stayed busy in some unique ways -- stories about bald coaches, diving into past NASCAR seasons, team previews about teams that had their seasons canceled and much, much more. Luckily, we can see the light is at the end of the tunnel and we get live sports on June 15th.
The upcoming softball/baseball season is going to be unlike any we've ever seen, and hopefully will ever see again. The uncertain times this season falls in, as well as my general curiosity has me full of questions. So, without further ado, the 10 biggest questions I have about the upcoming summer sports season.
1. What will a season look like amidst this pandemic?
Not going to lie, I don't really think I expected there to be a summer sports season. People kept asking me if we would have one and I told them yes, but I don't know that I believed myself. Fortunately, I was wrong and Governor Reynolds gave the green light for a season on May 20th, but with a catch, or catches.
There's going to be many precautions taken due to concerns about the coronavirus -- no high fives, no sunflower seeds, practicing social distancing, limited grandstand capabilities, no concessions, etc...
The games themself will likely not look any different, just the things around it. Will it be ideal? No. But is it better than not having a season? Heck yes. I just hope we can all be respectful, take the necessary precautions and not be reckless. The entire country is watching.
2. How will Glenwood baseball replace its 14 seniors?
Glenwood went 20-11 last season and 12-3 in the Hawkeye Ten. They did so with nine all-conference players, including the home-run hitting machine that was Cade Van Ness. However, the Rams had 14 seniors on their roster, including their nine all-conference selections.
The Rams only return one at-bat from last year and 23 1/3 innings pitched. I don't think there is any doubt the Rams are talented. They've shown that across all sports for as long as I can remember. They will be talented and likely a much, much better team in July than they were in June, but who will be the dudes that step up? We're going to find out.
3. How will Harlan, Treynor and Mount Ayr softball replace their stud pitchers?
Harlan won the Hawkeye Ten behind a fantastic season from Morgan Schaben. Sydni Huisman was the KMAland Pitcher of the Year while leading Treynor to the state tournament and Mount Ayr relied on Caroline McAlexander's craftiness in the circle to claim third in Class 2A.
Unfortunately, Schaben, Huisman and McAlexander were all seniors. Good news for their respective teams is they were plenty talented around them.
Harlan will likely try to replace Schaben with Tianna Kasperbauer and Emily Brouse. Brouse made five starts last season with a 3.20 ERA and 80 strikeouts. Brouse tossed 33 innings and won four games as a freshman in 2018 but was limited to just four innings last year due to a knee injury. Kasperbauer and Brouse have shown they can hold their own in the Hawkeye Ten, and they have the support behind them, too.
Treynor lost every inning of pitching they had from last season, but they've got athletes, including Stella Umphreys, who has done a little bit of everything for the Cardinals. Sophomore Keelea Navara and eighth-grader Jadyn Huisman are also going to see some time in the circle. Replacing the KMAland Pitcher of the Year won't be easy, but I look for whoever the Cards put in the circle to compete.
Mount Ayr is possibly in the best position of these three teams. Alexa Anderson pitched 24 1/3 innings last year and went 4-1 with 0.86 ERA. She'll likely be the go-to for Coach Bret Ruggles this season but they also have Zoey Larsen and Addy Reynolds to rely on this season as well. Larsen threw 10 innings last year, Reynolds nine.
4. Who steps up for Harlan baseball?
Harlan has been pretty dang good over the past few years. I thought they were a state title contender last season.Unfortunately, they lost to ADM in the substate final behind a gem from pitcher Logan Crannell.
KMAland Pitcher of the Year Brett Sears is now at Western Illinois and the role of ace will likely be handed over to Connor Bruck, whose numbers weren't far off from Sears -- 8-0 record, 1.21 ERA and 63 strikeouts.
We all know Bruck is going to be stellar, it's the dudes outside of him I'm more curious about. The Cyclones graduated three of their top five hitters and four of the top six. I'm expecting big things from Joey Moser, who hit .349/.486/.453 with 20 RBIs last season. Harlan is a program rich in tradition and expectation, so it's not a matter of if someone will step up and fill the voids left by Sears, Luke Schaben, Jonathan Owens and Derec Weyer, but who will do it? Guess we will find out.
5. How many strikeouts will TJ Stoaks have?
I feel like Stoaks has been pitching at Lenox for 47 years, but turns out she's only a junior. She was a strikeout machine last year, fanning 279 batters and posting a 1.17 ERA in 203 innings en route to a 25-6 record. Stoaks will likely pitch most, if not all, the innings for the Tigers this season.
Stoaks has retired 795 batters in her career and would likely not have much trouble getting to 1,000 if not for the shortened season. Asking her to get 279 strikes for a third consecutive year is probably a bit much, but what is realistic?
Well, she has appeared in 95 games during her career and made 795 batters whiff. That's an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game. The Tigers have 17 games on their schedule and will likely have at least a couple of postseason games. I'm going to say Stoaks has somewhere between 150 to 200 strikeouts. I'll take 175 for safe measure.
6. How fun will WIC softball be?
The easy answer is a lot of fun. Here's why.
Treynor is the defending champion and return some nice pieces, but as we discussed earlier, they lost many key pieces, too. Riverside returns everyone from their runner-up team and has their sights set on Fort Dodge. Underwood was pretty young last year and Ella Pierce was pitching really well towards the end of the season. AHSTW returns all their pitching and only lost one senior. Then there's Missouri Valley, who returns their top three hitters and all their pitching. You also can't count out Logan-Magnolia, one of the area's most consistent programs.
There's also the possibility Audubon, IKM-Manning and Tri-Center make this really fun and make vast improvements, which would not surprise me . I think this is the most intriguing conference in all of KMAland.
If I had to bet money on a conference champion, I'd probably lean towards Riverside, but I also have a sneaky feeling about Missouri Valley. G.G Harris knows how to coach and AHSTW is really talented, but Treynor is the defending champion and Underwood was playing really good at the end of the season. Translation = I don't think I want to bet on who wins the WIC.
7. Will Martensdale-St. Marys be playing for a state title?
There aren't many certainties in life, but one of them is Martensdale-St. Marys qualifying for the state tournament -- and being a state championship threat. The Blue Devils advanced to the state tournament last season with a thrilling substate final win over St. Albert. Unfortunately, Remsen hurler Blaine Harpenau tossed a gem in the state quarterfinal and the Blue Devils lost 4-2.
Martensdale only had one senior last season and their top six hitters return -- led by Carson Elbert and Cole Cassady -- who both hit over .400 last season while Freshman Kasey Carter hit .393.
Isaac Gavin was a beast on the mound with an 11-1 record, 1.57 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 58 innings. His numbers this year likely won't replicate those because of the shortened season, but I look for him to be one of 1A's best arms. The Blue Devils are currently ranked second by IABaseball behind ... Remsen. There are many really good teams and baseball is a weird sport, so anything can happen, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a Remsen/Martensdale showdown for the 1A title and I'd be all for it.
8. Who will lead KMAland in homers?
I hope you are ready for #WhoHomered because you can be certain that it's coming back when area athletes go yard this season. On the softball side, Harlan's Morgan Schaben led the way with nine homers last season and Denison-Schleswig's Sarah Heilesen was second with seven. However, both have since graduated. So, who will be the top home-run hitter in KMAland softball? Wayne's Camryn Jacobsen tied Heilesen with seven dingers. Kuemper's Kenzie Schon went yard six times in her freshman campaign against really good pitching in the Hawkeye Ten. Alyssa Derby (Atlantic), Paige Armijo (Denison-Schleswig), Madison Schumacher (Harlan) and Alexa Anderson (Mount Ayr) hit five homers apiece. Can they replicate those numbers in a shortened season? I guess we'll see.
Southeast Warren's Colby Page and Glenwood's Cade Van Ness led the way in baseball with 13 and 12 homers respectively. Lewis Central's Jordan Wardlow leads the way among returnees with eight dingers. Shenandoah's AJ Herold hit six, but I'm not sure what his availability at the plate. Wardlow and Herold are the only returnees who hit five or more homers, but Lane Spieker (CAM), Gavin Gilliam (Creston), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Keelan Klommhaus (Mount Ayr), Jaxson Schumacher (Treynor) hit four homers, which is three more than Ryan Matheny hit in his entire career and four more than me.
9. Which KMAland teams will surprise?
This question is a lot more difficult to answer this year than most because of the condensed season. It will be tougher to clearly define improvement because I can't imagine many teams will see massive leaps in win totals. However, there will be teams that are much improved and surprise people. Let's start with softball.
I'm really high on Shenandoah this year. Aaron Burdorf's first year was a success and the Fillies made a regional semifinal. Replacing Logan Hughes won't be easy, but Delanie Voshell and Nichole Gilbert return to the circle. Lewis Central was also extremely young last season and returns everyone. They could also see some vast improvements. I also would not be surprised to see Griswold or Missouri Valley turn some heads this season.
On the baseball side, I lean towards Audubon, who was playing their best baseball at the end of the year and made a district final. They return everyone and have a stout pitching trio that will likely keep them in every game. Clarinda also has a stout pitching rotation, they just need some bats to step up in order to make a massive improvement, which I think is very possible. I also look for AL and Bedford to make hefty improvements, too behind some key returnees and solid pitching.
10. How many KMAland teams will qualify for state?
The answer to this question depends on the district/regional pairings. Softball-wise, I think Riverside, Mount Ayr, Lenox, Wayne and Atlantic are the most likely teams, but there's also West Harrison -- who is loaded, Treynor -- who knows a thing or two about qualifying for state tournaments and Creston -- who has the pedigree and is a year older.
In baseball, I think there's a really good chance Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, AHSTW or Kuemper make it to Principal Park, maybe two of them depending how the districts look. As I mentioned earlier, Martensdale-St. Marys should be a favorite in 1A. I wouldn't be surprised if they're joined in Des Moines by St. Albert and/or Coon Rapids-Bayard, who have been recently and have the pieces to get back. Southeast Warren was a substate finalist last season and won't be an easy out. Harlan has not missed the state tournament in back-to-back years since 2009/2010, so odds tell us they'll be in Des Moines. Lewis Central has many strong pieces, but will likely get paired with the Des Moines area schools, making their road possibly the hardest.
If I had to guess, I'd say probably three or four representatives in Des Moines and Fort Dodge. I wouldn't complain if there were more, though.
Is it opening day yet? I need sports.
Please email any questions, comments or concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com