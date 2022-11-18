(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland conference teams are ranked in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state basketball rankings.
Woodbine, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys and East Mills are all in the top 10 in Class 1A while Underwood and Treynor are in the top five and joined in the rankings by Logan-Magnolia in Class 2A.
Bishop Heelan Catholic leads KMAland conference schools with a preseason No. 1 ranking in Class 4A. Lewis Central and Glenwood are also in the first rankings of the season.
View the KMAland conference teams ranked below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. Woodbine
7. Stanton
8. Martensdale-St. Marys
10. East Mills
CLASS 2A
4. Underwood
5. Treynor
13. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
1 Bishop Heelan Catholic
9. Lewis Central
11. Glenwood
CLASS 5A
None