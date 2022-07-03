(Anita) -- After a close two innings, CAM exploded offensively to take home a dominant Class 1A District 14 opening win over Bedford.
The Cougars (24-2) picked up their ninth straight win in dominant fashion over the Bulldogs (7-16) 14-1, after a 10-run third inning.
"We've said we've got to take them one game at a time and sometimes that first one's the toughest," CAM Head Coach Dan Daugherty told KMA Sports. "We did some things pretty well, but we've got some areas we need to improve in."
Lane Spieker -- who came into the night with a 0.72 ERA, .104 opponent batting average, and 58 strikeouts -- came out of the gate with two straight walks before returning to his usual self.
"Not going to lie, I had a little bit of nerves on the mound tonight just because it's senior year and the first postseason game," said Spieker. "I worked out of that pretty quick and everyone behind me was playing well and it was just a good solid team win."
"I didn't tell him anything, because he knows and he doesn't need to be reminded," said Daugherty. "There was never any doubt that he was going to find it, and he did. We needed him."
Spieker would finish the night with eight strikeouts, one earned run, three hits and walks on 3.1 innings pitched.
"He wasn't as sharp as he normally is, but he gutted it out and the second and third innings he settled down and he was pretty tough," said Daugherty.
However, Bedford got the jump early, taking a 1-0 run after the two walks in the first as a sacrifice fly from Micah Nally drove in Shay Purdy. However, the Cougars responded quickly as a single from Spieker and Joe Kauffmann set up RBI singles from Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follmann, and Jack Follmann before Brody Paulsen flew out to end the first.
After a scoreless second and Spieker cruising through the bottom half of the Bulldogs lineup, the bats began to light up for the Cougars in the third.
"Every single guy up and down are lineup can hit the ball pretty dang well, but we just got to get everyone hot at the same time," said Spieker. "That third inning was just popping really well, and hopefully we can continue that throughout the next few games we have."
The Cougars drove in seven RBI in the inning after Ticknor reached first on an error and was drove in by Ethan Follmann on the next at-bat. Next, Spieker would hit an RBI single after Chase Spieker and Seth Hensley were both walked. Colby Rich and Kauffmann would follow that up with a two-RBI single a piece. Then, after Ticknor reached again on a fielder's choice and Ethan and Jack Follmann were walked, Chase Spieker would drill a two-RBI single.
Additionally, the Cougars utilized what Daugherty says were "hustle plays" to take advantage of multiple defensive errors from the Bulldogs during the inning.
"We had a bunch of runs with two outs, you know, that's something we talk about two is getting big two out hits," said Daugherty. "And a couple of those that we scored, probably we're base hits but we hustled on the bases and beat 'em out."
The Cougars' five seniors particularly shined through offensively, including shuffling around the base pads with seven total steals.
"It makes it easy on me because I just sit back and watch them play, because they've played enough baseball that they don't need to be reminded of what to do," said Daugherty. "They're really good leaders, they are good baseball players and they know the game."
Kauffmann would come in to relieve Spieker in the fourth, notching four strikeouts of his own on the night and allowing zero hits, with just one walk in 1.2 innings.
"Me, Joe, Cade, and Colby we can all throw it pretty hard I would say," said Spieker. "About the only time someone hits off us when we're piping fastballs down the middle is if we make a mistake. If we're locked in mentally we're going to be a tough team to beat."
The Bulldogs would muster just two hits on the night, including a single from Brody King and Tristin Cummings. Purdy, Logan Bucher, Silas Walston, and Noah Johnson reached base via a walk.
With the win, the Cougars take on the Lenox Tigers, who got an 8-6 win over Mormon Trail Saturday night. The top-seeded Cougars got the better of the Tigers 11-7 earlier this season and also claimed a 7-6 victory last year.
"Lenox isn't afraid of us, they beat us once last year and we beat them by one in the district final, and we beat them by just four early on in the season," said Daugherty. "I'm sure they're eager to get going."
You can check out the full video interviews with Coach Dan Daugherty and Lane Spieker below.