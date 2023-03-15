(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
Through the week, KMA Sports will be announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce the competitors in this year's 3-point contest.
The girls competition will include Shay Burmeister (Exira/EHK), Avery Dowling (Sidney), Quinn Grubbs (Exira/EHK), Jenna Hopp (Glenwood) and Jenna Stephens (Stanton).
The boys competition will include Aiden Bell (Riverside), Boston DeVault (Nodaway Valley), Keaton England (Lenox), Koleson Evans (West Harrison) and one more to be determined.
The 3-point contest will rotate through each five individuals that can shoot from their selected spot or spots for one minute. Following round one, the semifinals will include the top two girls and top two boys. The championship will then pit the top remaining girl against the top remaining boy.
Previous 3-point contest winners:
2022: Madison Camden, Glenwood
2021: COVID
2020: COVID
2019: Seth Wineland, Lewis Central
2018: Nate Mohr, Glenwood
The event is slated to start with the girls game beginning at 1:00. There will be a 3-point contest and the boys game to follow.
Listen on AM 960, watch at kmaland.com or come out on Sunday for $5 with all proceeds going to area charities.