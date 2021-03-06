(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland basketball players were named unanimous choices to the All-Hawkeye Ten Conference teams.
On the girls side, Creston's Kelsey Fields and Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen were unanimous choices. They are joined on the first-team by Allie Petry (St. Albert), Jenna Hopp (Glenwood), Madison Camden (Glenwood), Elle Scarborough (Glenwood) and Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic).
Creston's Sam Dunphy, Lewis Central's McKenna Pettepier, Shenandoah's Ava Wolf, Denison-Schleswig's Elle Magnuson, Glenwood's Coryl Matheny, Kuemper's Cate Mayhall and Harlan's duo of Ashley Hall and Macie Leinen were second-team choices.
All eight of the boys' first-team selections were unanimous. They were Skylar Handlos (Atlantic), Michael Shull (Clarinda), Colby Burg (Creston), Braiden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig), Ryan Blum (Glenwood), Connor Frame (Harlan), Wyatt Hatcher (Lewis Central) and Sam Rallis (St. Albert).
Dayton Templeton (Atlantic), Drew Brown (Clarinda), Kaden Briggs (Creston), Caden Johnson (Glenwood), Bradley Curren (Harlan), John Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic), Max DeVries (Red Oak) and Carter White (St. Albert) were named to the second-team.
Additionally, 135 athletes were named to the Winter Sports All-Academic Team. Those teams can be viewed below.