(Maryville) -- Eleven members of the Northwest Missouri State track program earned All-Central Region honors from the USTFCCCA on Friday. 

All-region honors are awarded to top-5 individuals and top-3 relays. The full list of honorees, and their events, can be found below. 

USTFCCA All-Central Region

Omar Austin -- 4x400

Federico Crisci -- 4x400

Caelon Harkey -- 400, 4x400

Tyrell Maddox -- 400, 4x400

Blake Morgan -- High Jump

Jacob Nkamasiai -- 10,000 

Reece Smith -- 5,000, Steeplechase

Tiffany Hughey -- 4x400

Hiba Mahgoub -- 200, 400, 4x400

Quincy McSweeney -- 800, 4x400

Randi Overkamp -- 4x400 

