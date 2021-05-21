(Maryville) -- Eleven members of the Northwest Missouri State track program earned All-Central Region honors from the USTFCCCA on Friday.
All-region honors are awarded to top-5 individuals and top-3 relays. The full list of honorees, and their events, can be found below.
USTFCCA All-Central Region
Omar Austin -- 4x400
Federico Crisci -- 4x400
Caelon Harkey -- 400, 4x400
Tyrell Maddox -- 400, 4x400
Blake Morgan -- High Jump
Jacob Nkamasiai -- 10,000
Reece Smith -- 5,000, Steeplechase
Tiffany Hughey -- 4x400
Hiba Mahgoub -- 200, 400, 4x400
Quincy McSweeney -- 800, 4x400
Randi Overkamp -- 4x400
