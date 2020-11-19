(KMAland) -- Eleven Harlan Cyclones received first-team All-District honors by Class 3A District 9.
Quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, running back Mason Griffith, wide receiver Connor Frame, at-large Joey Moser and offensive linemen Jacob Schechinger and Jesse Schwery lead the offense. Defensively, defensive lineman Jameson Bieker, linebacker Will McLaughlin and defensive backs Aidan Hall and Michael Erlmeier are all first-teamer.
Lewis Central has eight picks on the first team in Logan Katzer, Thomas Fidone, Dylan Koch and Jonathan Humpal on offense and Hunter Deyo, Nick Miller and Wyatt Hatcher and defense. Kicker Boston Hensley is also a first-team choice.
Glenwood’s five first-team all-district picks are led by Ryan Blum and Logyn Eckheart on offense and Sully Woods, Silas Bales and Brock Sell on defense. Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s four first-team picks are Jackson Kinsella (Offensive At-Large), Derek Paup (DL), Garon Wurster (LB) and Colby Burg (DB).
Denison-Schleswig has two picks on the first team in Joe Graeve (OL) and Nate Gallup (LB). View all second team and honorable mention choices in the file below.