(Omaha) -- Eleven former KMAlanders now at the next level have been named to the 2019-20 Summit League Honor Roll for their work in the classroom.
Harlan alums Taylor Frederick (South Dakota) and Dillon Sears (Western Illinois) are joined on the list by Denison-Schleswig alums Raegan Andersen (Omaha) and Vanessa Gunderson (Omaha, Lourdes Central Catholic graduate Hayden Miller (Omaha), AHSTW’s Heidi Hall (Omaha), Griswold’s Joanna Topham (Omaha), Seth Jones of Glenwood (South Dakota), Lewis Central’s Kenneth McMahan (South Dakota), Meredith Clark of Syracuse (South Dakota) and Aimee Adams from Kuemper (South Dakota).
View the complete list linked here.