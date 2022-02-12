(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls were firing on all cylinders in their 60-27 victory over Clarinda.
The Cyclones outscored the Cardinals 39-7 in the first half. 18 of the 39 came from behind the arc for Harlan. Cyclones' head coach Zach Klaassen tells KMA Sports his team spread the ball around well.
"I thought we moved the ball quite well, swung it from side-to-side, and got ourselves some open looks at the three-point line," Klaassen told KMA Sports. "We did a little penetration and then kick-outs. The three was going down in that first half, especially in the second quarter, it seemed like.
"People were very confident stepping to the line and letting it go. We (also) got a couple of offensive rebounds and putbacks, and that just started going from there."
The Cyclones tamed the Cardinals' offense for much of the first half. Clarinda only notched seven points in the first half. Klaassen says his team started with man defense.
"We wanted to start in full man to get the game going. To get it to the tempo we wanted it to be. We didn't want it to be a slowed-down game. So, that's what we played the whole first quarter," Klaassen said. "Then we did a little three-quarter court, 1-3-1 shot, and got some easy buckets out of that, as well."
Raegan Wicks was named KMA Player of the game, and she finished the game with 18 points and four three-pointers. Wicks says she was feeling her shot.
"I don't know. I was just hitting the threes," Wicks told KMA Sports. "My teammates were really good at passing the ball around to me to get that open shot and driving it in. Everything was working tonight for us."
Sophomore Erica Rust also had 14 points on the evening for Harlan.
The Cyclones (15-7) will be heading to Des Moines to face Des Moines Christian on Wednesday. The Lions defeated Red Oak on Saturday 66-21. Coach Klaassen still wants to see improvement before that game.
"We know we've got to get some work done before Wednesday. They got two really solid players that score quite a bit. It's going to be a physical game," Klaassen explained. "It's probably going to be a lot slower game if we let them control the tempo. We've got to do our best to try and get out and run a bit while we can and play solid defense."
The Cardinals season comes to an end with a 6-16 record. Clarinda's leading scorer was Amelia Hesse with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Chloe Strait added eight points.
You can view both interviews below.