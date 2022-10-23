(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL
Coached by the late KMA Sports Hall of Fame coach Bob McCoy and another late legend in Max Dougherty, Bedford rebounded from an early-season loss to win their first state football championship.
The Bulldogs won playoff games against Nishna Valley, Madrid and Gehlen Catholic before a dominant state championship win over Postville.
“We would like to recognize the two that are no longer with us and were most responsible for the success of this team,” former All-State quarterback Rob Ambrose said on behalf of the team. “Coaches Bob McCoy and Max Dougherty. They were responsible for the success of this team. Coaches Rod Willets and Dustin Blythe also played important roles for the success of this team.”
DEB (BEEMER) BONDE
A star of the late 1980s in Bedford, Bonde grew into one of the top sprint hurdlers in the state with championships in the 100 meter hurdles in 1987 and 1989. Only a knee injury sustained during basketball season kept her from the 1988 championship and a three-peat. Her track coach, Larry Hunt, helped introduce Bonde into this year’s Hall of Fame.
“You’ll always remember your top 10 percent,” Hunt said, “and you’ll also remember your bottom 10 percent. I’ll never forget Deb. She was my number one and always will be.”
Bonde was also a multi-time All-State choice in volleyball and one-time honoree as an All-State guard in basketball. She also returned to Bedford as an educator and coach and led two volleyball teams to the state tournament in 2006 and 2007.
“Through all my memories, there was always one constant — my teammates,” Bonde said. “Whether it was volleyball, basketball or track, those in my class that are older or younger, team is everything. We couldn’t accomplish all that we did without one another.
“The Bedford community has been so supportive throughout the years. The support my teams had over the years was unbelievable. All of the pep rallies, the parade send-offs for state volleyball and constant fan support are so memorable.”
ED BLACKBURN
In the late 1970s, Malvern’s Ed Blackburn was a multi-sport star that made major impacts at the high school and collegiate level before signing an NFL contract. Blackburn won the 110 meter high hurdles and the 165 meter lows in 1978 and was a star on the gridiron for the Panthers.
“We still think of our dad as our superhero,” Ed’s daughter Amy said. “Growing up, he ran through lots of hurdles, literally and figuratively.”
“At a young age, he helped coach our basketball teams and was cheering us on from the sidelines when I attempted to play soccer,” Ed’s other daughter Amanda added. “He was also a big influence on many other kids during his teaching and coaching careers.”
Blackburn went on to a Hall of Fame career at Wayne State, earning All-American honors in the 110 high hurdles in 1980 and 1981. He was also a second-team NAIA All-American at tight end in football and signed an NFL contract with the Denver Broncos.
“I’d like to thank my friends, family and my teammates,” Blackburn said. “People that I chased and people that chased me. It only made me faster. I look back at that, and I think, ‘I did all of that? It’s hard to believe.’”
CURT BLADT
Arguably the greatest football coach in Iowa history, Harlan’s Curt Bladt won 422 games and 11 state championships during his time as head coach from 1978 through 2019. He built a program that won titles in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2009 and went to the playoffs nearly 40 times.
“Many believe Coach Bladt is rough and tough, this hard-nosed football coach that yells at the top of his lungs,” Coach Bladt’s son and current Harlan football coach Todd said. “You’d be right about the yelling, and he’s pretty tough, too. What you didn’t know about was the compassion he had for others, his ability to light up a room with his intoxicating laugh and his ability to fix about anything as long as there was some color commentary available.”
Coach Bladt coached nearly 200 All-State players during his time at Harlan and had many that followed in his footsteps into coaching, including his son Todd.
“Stepping out and playing on Friday night is the greatest thing,” Curt Bladt said. “It doesn’t make any difference if you’re playing the No. 1 ranked team or the bottom ranked team. There are things that happen that will mark the rest of your season or maybe for the rest of your life.
“I really appreciated the help I got from my assistant coaches. This was not a one-man show. Guaranteed. It was not. The people I had around me stuck around, and some of them for 25 to 30 years.”
1953, 1973, 1993 THOMAS JEFFERSON BASEBALL
The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson baseball program has won nine state championships, and three of them were honored on Saturday.
The 1953 team was led by Roy Jessen, who helped the Yellow Jackets to a state championship that included a 9-4 win over Dysart in the final.
“Our greatest strength was our pitching staff and battery,” 1953 team member Dave Witke wrote to KMA. “Jessen also taught the psychology of winning. We were taught to hustle out to our positions at the start of every game and between every inning. He expected us to look and act like winners from the moment we arrived on the field.”
Twenty years later, Thomas Jefferson rained the trophy again in 1973 under the direction of Coach Tom Vincent. Ken Cvejdlik and Bob Knezevich both earned All-State honors in 1973 while catcher Barry Barritt and first baseman Tim Podraza were also honored. The Yellow Jackets won their two state tournament games by a combined 23-2 score.
“We had great teammates,” former center fielder Mike Dennis said. “We practiced hard and we practiced long. I don’t know anybody that ever complained. Coach Vincent knew how to get the best out of us. He figured out a way to put our talent to the best use for the team.”
Another 20 years after that, TJ won their most recent state baseball championship under the legendary Lee Toole. The talent was immense on this team with pitcher Tom Giles, shortstop Chauncey Jones, outfielder Kyle Amos, catcher Seth Conner, third baseman Ryan Bowman and utility player Keith Midkiff all earning All-State honors. They went 41-3 and beat Ankeny for the large-class title.
“We had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder in 1993,” Midkiff said. “The summer of ’92, we had already beat Lewis Central four or five times that year. We were pretty confident we were going to beat them, and we kind of laid an egg that night and got beat. As a team, we came together rather than dwelling on the negativity of it. We all looked each other in the eye and said, ‘This isn’t going to happen again.’ We used that as motivation.”
JERRY CHRISTENSEN
The late, great Jerry Christensen was another coaching giant in KMAland during his career. The former basketball coach at Ravenwood, Missouri, Carroll and most famously, Treynor, Christensen earned over 600 career victories during his legendary career.
The 2007 Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame inductee won over 500 games at Treynor and directed the Cardinals to seven state tournaments in 1980, 1983, 1984, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2006.
“This is a great honor for him,” Jerry’s son Steve said. “Our dad loved the game of basketball. If there was a game, he was there. If it was on TV, he was watching it. It was basketball 24/7.”
Christensen was just the fourth basketball coach in the state of Iowa to win 600 games, putting 52 years into coaching basketball, including the last 10 as an assistant at area schools.
“It almost always involved basketball,” Jerry’s daughter Susan added. “Whether it be at practice, at camps, scouting, watching tape or just going to the gym to shoot a few hoops. If it wasn’t basketball, it was more than likely another competitive event.
“Basketball, coaching and working with student-athletes was such a big part of his life. When I think about what made my dad stand out, I think about his honesty, how he treated people with respect, his encouragement, his unwavering support. These characteristics are what made him great.”
1991 & 1992 ESSEX VOLLEYBALL
The Essex volleyball program owned the early 1990s in KMAland. The 1991 and 1992 squads qualified for the state tournament and combined for an incredible 68-2-4 record with their only two losses coming in the state semifinals.
“(They) worked extremely hard,” former Essex coach Angel Melendez said on behalf of the team. “Coaches say that all the time, and I think (assistant coach) Dan Cox can attest to it. We worked extremely hard every day. We never opened the doors to the gym to get fresh air. We would play in that hot, sweaty gym. We did that on purpose because the teams that came into play us, we never opened the doors for them either.”
KMA Sports Hall of Famer Brandy Ossian was a First Team All-State choice in both seasons while Andrea Melendez and Becki Boyington also received All-State notice.
“This group of ladies, especially in their senior year in 1992, we were the only team undefeated entering the state tournament that year,” Melendez added. “I want to say thank you to these young ladies for being great athletes and also for being super people. It takes chemistry, and for some reason, we had great chemistry between the players and the coaches and we were able to meet our goals.”
SETH EVANS
The second of three Evans brothers that put together impressive multi-sport careers, Evans earned multiple All-State honors in football and baseball and claimed a state wrestling championship during his time as a KMAland prep athlete at Lenox.
A three-time placewinner, a two-time state finalist and the 152-pound state champion in 2000, Evans was fourth as a sophomore, second as a junior and a state champion in his senior season.
“The word excellence always come to mind,” former KMA broadcaster Dean Adkins said while introducing Evans. “High standards of excellence with (the Evans family). When it comes to wrestling, in Seth’s last two years of wrestling, he gave up only two takedowns and suffered just one loss.”
Evans was also a star on the football field and baseball diamond, earning two All-State honors at running back in 1998 and 1999 while leading the Tigers to the Class A semifinals in 1998. Evans was also a two-time All-State choice in baseball and still holds countless records in both sports at the school.
“I might be the third-best male athlete in my own family,” Evans said. “I started to think about my high school career, and every athlete’s story starts at home. I always felt like our parents just supported us. Whatever we needed to do to get better, they were there to help.”
TODD FRAIN
A star of the late 1970s and early 1980s at Treynor, Frain was a multi-time All-State choice in football, a state track champion and a record-breaking performer in basketball.
Frain was a First Team All-State pick in 1979 and 1980 in football and helped the Cardinals win a state championship in 1979. He remains the all-time leader at the school in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions and is second in solo tackles. He went on to play for Hall of Fame head football coach Tom Osborne at the University of Nebraska and spent some time in the NFL with Washington and New England.
“It doesn’t take a long time or many words to tell you why Todd’s being inducted into the KMA Hall of Fame,” his former football coach Ken Winkler said. “Todd was the kind of athlete that made coaches good coaches. He was the kind of athlete that every coach dreams of coaching. He not only was very talented, but he worked hard and he performed. He had a great desire to be the very best he could be at everything he did.”
Frain also starred in basketball, scoring over 1,000 career points and still holds the single-game school record with 43 points. He was a key component of the 1980 state track champions and was on the state champion medley relay team in that year.
“Let’s just say, I started out in junior high, and I met this lady in seventh grade,” Frain said. “She kind of kept me in my lane the whole way. I would really like to thank her. I married her out of high school, and we’ve been together for 41 years now. Jody, thanks for keeping me in my lane.”
2012 GRISWOLD GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach Jane Chaillie and a determined group of girls helped Griswold claim the 2012 Class 1A state cross country championship.
KMA Sports Hall of Famer Rebekah Topham won her second of four individual state championships while senior Jordyn Sindt was sixth, sophomore Alyx Flippin placed 19th and seniors Allison Young and Larissa Backhaus rounded out the scoring with top 55 finishes. Freshman Payton Rush and sophomore Bridget Maurer rounded out the Tigers lineup that season.
“Not only were they outstanding runners, but they were outstanding students, they were outstanding people and outstanding role models for anyone in Griswold,” head coach Jane Chaillie said. “They’re people I hold up on a pedestal as some of the best people you could ever work with.”
The Tigers scored 86 points to win the state championship in Class 1A over runner-up Pekin, which had won titles in 2008, 2010 and 2011.
“We finished our 2011 season hungry for a title,” Chaillie added. “It was the first time the Griswold ladies had walked the deck at state cross country. We placed third and returned all seven runners for the following year, but in front of us was that team Pekin. We heard their name over and over again. As we started our season the following year, a friend from Eastern Iowa shared with me a newspaper article. It said, ‘Griswold is no threat.’ It was something we used all season long.”
DENNY HOWARD
In the middle part of the 1960s, Shenandoah’s Denny Howard used his smooth jump shot to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and held that spot for over 50 years.
Howard was the first sophomore to earn an All-Hawkeye Seven Conference nod and picked up All-State honors in 1964 and 1965. He’s one of just two Shenandoah basketball athletes to be honored twice as an All-Stater and was the first three-time All-Hawkeye Seven player.
“In February 1962, (Denny) was put into his first varsity basketball game for Shenandoah,” Howard’s classmate Chuck Offenburger said. “We were playing Glenwood in a tournament at Sidney, and he hit one from afar. The KMA Sports Director at the time, I remember yelled, ‘Listen to that crowd roar for young Howard.’ It was the first of many times the crowds roared for Howard.”
Howard was also a baseball standout, but he earned a Division I scholarship from Colorado State before using his final two years of eligibility at Tarkio College. Howard’s impact on the community of Shenandoah and KMAland as a whole is immeasurable while running the Howard’s Clothing & Sporting Goods store for decades.
“There’s several people that I have to thank for supporting me throughout my journey,” Howard said. “First of all, my parents, they started the sporting goods store when I was four-years-old, and they encouraged me in elementary school to participate in whatever sport was in season. Needless to say, I had plenty of equipment. Whatever I needed.”
MYKENZIE LEEHY
The first swimming athlete to be honored in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame is former Lewis Central star, Mykenzie Leehy. She won four state championships during her time with the Titans, claiming the 100 yard freestyle title in 2014 and 2016 and the 200 yard freestyle in 2016.
“Her sisters would use ‘beast mode’ around the house,” Mykenzie’s dad Ben said. “Beast mode? When you see her, she’s the sweetest thing ever. There’s no beast mode about her. But when she gets in the water, this girl is beast mode. It’s so fun to watch.”
Leehy went on to a great collegiate career at Houston and Auburn, finishing with countless conference championships, earning an All-American nod and was an NCAA Championship and Olympic Trials qualifier.
“My parents came to every meet and were always supportive,” Leehy said. “During COVID, they would come to all of my meets and stand outside. There were no spectators, but that didn’t stop them.”
WALT STANTON
This year’s Eberly Family Legacy Award winner is the late Walt “Tuffy” Stanton. Stanton was a long-time coach and influencer in the area after starring as an athlete at Amity High School.
Stanton was an All-State choice in football in 1946 and was a Gold Gloves champion, rightly earning his nickname. After time in the Navy, Stanton began a long coaching career that spanned many parts of KMAland from Leon to Bridgewater to College Springs, Red Oak, Clarinda, Iowa Western and Glenwood.
“We’re going about nine years now since (Walt) passed away,” his grandson Seth Stanton said, “but still I meet people at random golf tournaments and sporting events that ask me, ‘Are you related to Tuffy?’”
The Eberly Family Legacy Award has honored a KMAland family, group or person for each of the last five classes. It started with the Eberly Family and continued on with the Ralph Carl Family of Fremont-Mills, Larry Murphy of Braddyville, Mitch Osborn from Harlan and the late Dean Roe of Coin, South Page and Adair-Casey fame.
“He had a lot of different stops with a lot of different sports with the same kind of theme,” Seth Stanton added. “Nobody would be in better shape than his players because he really worked them hard, but he would get every single last effort they had. They would do anything for him, but he would do even more for them.”
MACY WILLIAMS
A record-breaking star at Fremont-Mills, Williams is the school’s only 1,500-point scorer and holds records for single-season points, assists, 3-pointers and steals and career points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and free throws.
Williams helped the Knights qualify for their first state tournament in 50 years in 2015 and was a four-time All-State pick.
“It doesn’t just happen,” Macy’s father and former coach Rod Williams said. “You’ve got to work hard to get where you want to be. I had the privilege of being Macy’s coach and her dad. She learned at a young age, when she worked hard and put in a lot of time, success usually followed.”
Williams was also a standout in volleyball with multiple all-conference honors and was on record-breaking 4x400, 1600 medley and 800 medley relay teams in track.
“Sports are a gift,” Macy said. “It’s a blessing to be able to be a part of something so great. It teaches a ton. I learned from basketball how to fight, how to be tenacious in life. I learned from track how to endure, how to persevere and how to reach the goal when you feel like quitting. And I learned from volleyball how to encourage others and how to have fun when you’re doing it.”
TIERRA WILLIAMS
A Hurricane Katrina transplant, Tierra Williams came to Auburn, Nebraska when she was in fifth grade and left as arguably the school’s greatest and most accomplished athlete of all-time.
Williams was a dominant sprinter and jumper during her high school career, winning seven individual state championships, claiming two titles each in the triple jump, long jump and 100 and one in the 200. She finished her career with a four-gold senior season while helping Auburn claim the 2013 Class B state championship.
“To really appreciate Tierra’s achievements you have to know the back story, and it’s hard to squeeze that in,” her friend and former coach Doak Ostergaard said. “Just imagine being 13 years old and a hurricane forces your family to leave your hometown and everything you had and move to Auburn, Nebraska. She goes from that to earning a scholarship at the University of Nebraska, and by the end of her senior year, she was the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year.”
After winning 13 track and field medals at Auburn, Williams won multiple Big Ten Conference championships in both the long jump and triple jump and was a First Team All-American in both events, among many other achievements and accolades at Nebraska.
“My mom decided to move her family to Auburn, Nebraska, which was shocking to say the least, but it changed our lives,” Williams said. “I was just very angry. I wanted to go home and didn’t understand what was happening to me. My mom and dad took me to Auburn track club, and that moment changed the course of my life forever.
“Sports is the great equalizer. It gave you a place where you didn’t feel different. You didn’t feel like you didn’t belong. Whatever you were able to do was based off of your abilities, and not who you were, where you’re from or the color of your skin. Moreso than that, it gave me a place to call home and gave me identity.”
You can view the complete Hall of Fame induction ceremony below.