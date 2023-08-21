(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland conference volleyball teams are ranked in the preseason state rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Ankeny Christian leads the Class 1A field after winning last year’s state championship while Red Oak, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Kuemper Catholic are Hawkeye Ten teams in the top 15 of their respective classes. The Western Iowa Conference’s Riverside and Treynor and Missouri River Conference’s Abraham Lincoln, Heelan, Sioux City East and Sioux City North are also ranked.
View the list of KMAland teams ranked below and the full rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
1. Ankeny Christian
5. Riverside
7. St. Albert
CLASS 2A
6. Kuemper Catholic
9. Treynor
CLASS 3A
10. Red Oak
CLASS 4A
7. Lewis Central
13. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 5A
9. Sioux City East
11. Abraham Lincoln
13. Sioux City North