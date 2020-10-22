(Mount Ayr) -- Eleven KMAland conference runners and one team braved the warmer than usual weather on Thursday to advance to state at a 1A state qualifying meet in Mount Ayr.
The Nodaway Valley boys are heading back to Fort Dodge thanks to three runners in the top 10. Doug Berg, Ben Breheny and Toby Bower ran fifth, ninth and 10th, respectively, to help the Wolverines score 71 points and finish second to Earlham’s 27 points.
“It means a lot,” Berg told KMA Sports. “We went through a lot of practices in the last six months to a year and to see the hard work pay off is great.”
“I felt pretty good,” Breheny added. “The times we all ran were slower than last week, but I was happy with my place. To finish my senior year qualifying for state (is great).”
“It’s a privilege,” Bower noted. “It’s a tradition that we try to keep going. We had two of our top five or six runners out, but we just try to compete every day.”
While Earlham and Nodaway Valley grabbed the two team qualifying spots, Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez maintained his undefeated mark this season with a win in 17:13.12.
“It was a good race,” Jimenez said. “I felt good coming out and walking in. I felt like I was prepared, and even with the weather being weird, I felt ready for this race.”
Jimenez was joined in qualifying by his brother Ronan — a sophomore that placed eighth in 18:26.08.
“It means everything to me,” the elder Jimenez said. “I try really hard to impress upon him the importance of training and how it would be really cool to have both us go together.”
“It means a lot to me,” Ronan agreed. “I didn’t believe that I would be here with him because of this crazy year. It’s been hectic.”
The older Jimenez will now turn his attention to the state meet next Saturday with hopes of grabbing one more win.
“I’m going to go out there and run it just like the other races,” he said. “Figure out my strategy, the other guys’ strategies and how to beat them. That’s what I do.”
Wayne’s RC Hicks was yet another qualifier from the Pride of Iowa Conference. The junior placed seventh in 18:18.89 and will advance back to Fort Dodge.
“I have a tremendous coach,” Hicks said. “Aaron Cooper has helped me a lot and pushed me to where I am today. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”
View full video interviews with all six KMAland conference qualifiers below.
In the girls race, there wasn’t much room in the top 10 with Van Meter and Earlham — the two qualifying teams — occupying half of it. However, five girls from area conferences advanced on.
For the fourth consecutive year, Melcher-Dallas senior J’Lyn Knutson will run in Fort Dodge. Knutson was fifth in a time of 21:59.61.
“I’m just really happy,” Knutson said. “It’s been my goal since junior high to make it (to state) all four years of cross country.”
While Knutson’s goals have been in place for a while, she has found a recent inspiration in a young girl from her area that tragically passed away.
“This year my runs have all been to Suzy from Wayne,” she added. “Her story is amazing, and she gets me through the hard times.”
Lenox senior McKinna Hogan avenged a near-miss last year by qualifying for state with a sixth-place finish in 22:49.52.
“I’m excited,” Hogan said. “I was kind of bummed after not making it last year, and it feels good to do it again.”
Orient-Macksburg’s Christa Cass is another that avenged herself. The sophomore missed state by five places in her freshman year, but she will run in Fort Dodge after placing seventh in 23:25.67.
“It’s really exciting to get the opportunity,” Cass said. “I was sad I didn’t get to make it last year. I just had better strategies and better food sources this year.”
Another sophomore, Karlie Larsen of Mount Ayr, will make her first appearance at state. Larsen ran a 23:38.35 to place eighth.
“I’m feeling pretty excited because I was really determined to go to state,” Larsen said. “I tried to get out fast at the start, pick them off one by one until I was in the top 10 and then I just had to not get passed, basically.”
Finally, a freshman from Wayne — Hagan Arnold — ran a 23:55.65 to place 10th and grab the final qualifying position. Arnold was surprised to learn she placed 10th as there was some speculation she missed qualifying by one spot.
“I thought I missed it by a little bit,” she said. “I ran a lot over the summer. I have a really good coach and a lot of good people (around me) that push me.”
View full interviews with Knutson, Hogan, Cass, Larsen and Arnold below.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.