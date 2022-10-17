(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their final rankings for the 2022 volleyball season.
Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Stanton, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Lewis Central, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln are all ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
7. Ankeny Christian (same)
11. Sidney (down 2)
13. Stanton (up 2)
CLASS 2A
11. Kuemper Catholic (up 2)
13. Treynor (up 2)
14. Missouri Valley (down 6)
CLASS 4A
9. Lewis Central (up 2)
14. Bishop Heelan (up 1)
CLASS 5A
12. Sioux City East (same)
13. Sioux City North (same)
14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (same)