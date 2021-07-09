State Soccer Tournament
Photo: Trevor Maeder/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland soccer players were selected to play in the upcoming All-Star soccer contests held by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. 

The match takes place in Des Moines. The full rosters can be found here. The list of KMAland athletes is available below. 

GIRLS WEST 

Mollie Nelson (Tri-Center)

Carlie Winchester (Missouri Valley)

Alyssa Kellar (Treynor)

Avery Blasdel (Glenwood) 

Crystena Keesee (Abraham Lincoln) 

BOYS WEST 

Jay Patel (AHSTW)

Keaton Mann (Treynor)

Kyle Gappa (Lewis Central)

Gavin McIntosh (St. Albert) 

Yahir Zavala (Denison-Schleswig)

Alan Magana (Sioux City North) 

