(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland soccer players were selected to play in the upcoming All-Star soccer contests held by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The match takes place in Des Moines. The full rosters can be found here. The list of KMAland athletes is available below.
GIRLS WEST
Mollie Nelson (Tri-Center)
Carlie Winchester (Missouri Valley)
Alyssa Kellar (Treynor)
Avery Blasdel (Glenwood)
Crystena Keesee (Abraham Lincoln)
BOYS WEST
Jay Patel (AHSTW)
Keaton Mann (Treynor)
Kyle Gappa (Lewis Central)
Gavin McIntosh (St. Albert)
Yahir Zavala (Denison-Schleswig)
Alan Magana (Sioux City North)