(Des Moines) -- Twelve Drake football players were named to the All-Pioneer Football League team on Tuesday.
Ryan Kriceri was picked as the first-team long snapper on the special teams and at linebacker on the second team. Other second team honorees are defensive lineman Jake Hoper, defensive back Danny Morales and linebackers Declan Carr and Will Kulick. Offensive lineman Mark Bach was also on the second team.
Six others were honorable mentions: defensive lineman Ben Gerdes, fullback Grant Gossling, wide receiver Colin Howard, defensive lineman Max Johnson, defensive back Alex Rogers and defensive lineman Jake Shipla.
View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.