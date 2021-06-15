Golf
(KMAland) -- Twelve KMAland golfers have been named all-district golf choices by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. 

Those honorees include Boyer Valley's Alexia Miller and Katelyn Nielsen, IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers, CAM's Reese Snyder, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Alaya Betts, Lenox's Chelsea Hoakinson, Treynor's duo of Maddie Lewis and Brooklyn Currin, LeMars' Danielle Hunt, Creston's combo of Rylie Driskell and Maria Groumoutis, as well as Sioux City North's Avery Beller.

View the full list of honorees below. 

1A District 1

Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning

1A District 2

Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley

Katelyn Nielsen, Boyer Valley

Reese Snyder, CAM

Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Chelsea Hoakinson, Lenox

2A District 2

Madeline Lewis, Treynor

Brooklyn Currin, Treynor

3A District 1

Danielle Hunt, LeMars

3A District 2

Rylie Driskell, Creston

Maria Groumoutis, Creston

4A District 1

Avery Beller, Sioux City North

