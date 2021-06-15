(KMAland) -- Twelve KMAland golfers have been named all-district golf choices by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Those honorees include Boyer Valley's Alexia Miller and Katelyn Nielsen, IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers, CAM's Reese Snyder, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Alaya Betts, Lenox's Chelsea Hoakinson, Treynor's duo of Maddie Lewis and Brooklyn Currin, LeMars' Danielle Hunt, Creston's combo of Rylie Driskell and Maria Groumoutis, as well as Sioux City North's Avery Beller.
View the full list of honorees below.
1A District 1
Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning
1A District 2
Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley
Katelyn Nielsen, Boyer Valley
Reese Snyder, CAM
Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Chelsea Hoakinson, Lenox
2A District 2
Madeline Lewis, Treynor
Brooklyn Currin, Treynor
3A District 1
Danielle Hunt, LeMars
3A District 2
Rylie Driskell, Creston
Maria Groumoutis, Creston
4A District 1
Avery Beller, Sioux City North