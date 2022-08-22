IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The first state volleyball rankings of the 2022 season features 12 KMAland teams. 

Bishop Heelan is the highest-ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A.

Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Stanton, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Underwood, Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North are also ranked. 

View the full rankings and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

6. Ankeny Christian

9. Sidney

12. Stanton

14. Tri-Center

CLASS 2A 

7. Missouri Valley

8. Underwood

9. Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A 

12. Atlantic

CLASS 4A

2. Bishop Heelan

11. Lewis Central

CLASS 5A

12. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

13. Sioux City North 

