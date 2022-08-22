(KMAland) -- The first state volleyball rankings of the 2022 season features 12 KMAland teams.
Bishop Heelan is the highest-ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A.
Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Stanton, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Underwood, Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North are also ranked.
View the full rankings and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian
9. Sidney
12. Stanton
14. Tri-Center
CLASS 2A
7. Missouri Valley
8. Underwood
9. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
12. Atlantic
CLASS 4A
2. Bishop Heelan
11. Lewis Central
CLASS 5A
12. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
13. Sioux City North