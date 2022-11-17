(KMAland) -- Twelve Lewis Central and 11 Glenwood athletes were honored on the first team of the Class 4A District 6 All-District Teams.
Braylon Kammrad (QB), Jonathan Humpal (RB), Parker Matiyow (OL), Jack Doolittle (OL), Sam Chadwick (OL) and Boston Hensley (K) were all on the First Team Offense. Defensive first team honors went to Brandon Shew (DL), Payton Ludington (LB), Owen Thomas (LB), Curtis Witte (DB), Hensley (DB) and Caleb Moore (At-Large).
Glenwood also had 11 first-team honors with Tate Mayberry (RB), Cody Krause (WR), Payton Longmeyer (WR), Logyn Eckheart (OL), Kayden Anderson (At-Large) and Kaden Flott (At-Large) on offense and Trent Patton (DL), CJ Carter (LB), Gavin Schau (DB), Kellan Scott (At-Large) and Anderson (P) on defense.
Find the complete list of honorees below.
