(Anita) -- The CAM volleyball program saw one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire state this season. The Cougars went from 10-22 a year ago to 22-6 and a Rolling Valley Conference championship this season.
Behind that success, according to Coach Jenna Maiers, were a few rotational tweaks and plenty of hard work among her team.
“They work so insanely hard and have so much drive in them,” Maiers told KMA Sports. “I didn’t really have to do a lot.”
Regardless of Maiers’ humble attitude towards the turnaround, KMA Sports believes she did plenty. Today, the CAM head coach is our KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“I think (the season) was a surprise to the girls,” Maiers said. “A surprise to the parents, my assistant coach and me. But as the season started, things started looking pretty good for us. I think that’s when we started to believe we could do it.”
The Cougars lost one match – to Denison-Schleswig – in their opening tournament of the season, but they ran off eight consecutive wins to spawn that belief. After splitting their next four, CAM streaked to another 10 straight victories.
During the course of the streak, the Cougars picked up their two most impressive wins of the season, beating Coon Rapids-Bayard in five sets and ACGC in three at their home tournament.
“Against Coon Rapids-Bayard, we knew going into that game it was not going to be easy,” Maiers said. “We dropped the first two, but I was incredibly calm and said, ‘I guess we’re going to have to go to five.’”
Going to five – or in tournaments to three – was something CAM did plenty of this season. In race-to-15 sets, the Cougars won their first eight of the year and went 8-1 overall. By the end of the year, they were lovingly referred to as “The Heart Attack Cougars.”
“From a coach’s perspective, I was wondering why can’t we just get it done in two or three,” Maiers laughed. “It just showed the resilience of this team. When they were down, I tried really hard to not be that negative notch on their shoulder.”
The impressive season came to a finish in a regional quarterfinal loss to Stanton, but it hardly takes away from a major step forward for a program that struggled mightily a year ago.
“Was I hard on them and push them all season?” Maiers said. “Yes, but they stepped up, never complained and made some changes defensively and technique-wise without questioning anything. They put in the time and work and made it all possible.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Maiers linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln
2018: Angie Lantz, St. Albert
2017: Connie Blank, East Mills
2016: Mike Bond, Lewis Central
2015: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2014: Jody Druivenga, Stanton
2013: Angie Spangenberg, Harlan