(KMAland) -- Thirteen area athletes were honored with unanimous All-275 Conference First Team honors recently.

On the girls side, Platte Valley’s Malia Collins, Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert were joined by Mercedes Parshall and Morgan Parshall of East Atchison as unanimous picks. South Holt’s Rayleigh Guyer was also picked unanimously. Jacquelyn Cline (North Nodaway) and Stephanie Turpin (Platte Valley) were others that received first team nods.

Mound City’s Tony Osburn, Landon Poppa and Gage Salsbury, Platte Valley’s Trever McQueen, Northeast Nodaway’s Dylan McIntyre, Rock Port’s Holden Farmer and Hunter Dawson of West Nodaway were unanimous picks on the boys side. Other first-team members were Gabe Nothstine of Platte Valley and South Holt’s Brody Scroggins.

View the full list of second team and honorable mention picks from the area below and the complete list in the PDF at the bottom of the screen.

GIRLS SECOND TEAM  

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway-Holt

Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt

Paige West, Platte Valley

Brylie Angle, Platte Valley

Madelynn Mattson, Platte Valley

Alivia Baucom, Rock Port

Reese Morris, South Holt

BOYS SECOND TEAM 

Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison

Matt Jermain, Platte Valley

Conner Derr, Mound City

Wil Young, Mound City

Brilyn Devers, Nodaway-Holt

Ben Boswell, Northeast Nodaway

Tyler Blay, West Nodaway

Dylan Schultz, South Holt

Auston Pride, Northeast Nodaway

Trey Peshek, Rock Port

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION 

Jadon Dobbins, North Nodaway

Rachel Ottman, South Holt

Chloee Prussman, South Holt

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION 

Braden Graves, East Atchison

Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway

