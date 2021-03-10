(KMAland) -- Thirteen area athletes were honored with unanimous All-275 Conference First Team honors recently.
On the girls side, Platte Valley’s Malia Collins, Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert were joined by Mercedes Parshall and Morgan Parshall of East Atchison as unanimous picks. South Holt’s Rayleigh Guyer was also picked unanimously. Jacquelyn Cline (North Nodaway) and Stephanie Turpin (Platte Valley) were others that received first team nods.
Mound City’s Tony Osburn, Landon Poppa and Gage Salsbury, Platte Valley’s Trever McQueen, Northeast Nodaway’s Dylan McIntyre, Rock Port’s Holden Farmer and Hunter Dawson of West Nodaway were unanimous picks on the boys side. Other first-team members were Gabe Nothstine of Platte Valley and South Holt’s Brody Scroggins.
View the full list of second team and honorable mention picks from the area below and the complete list in the PDF at the bottom of the screen.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison
Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway-Holt
Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt
Paige West, Platte Valley
Brylie Angle, Platte Valley
Madelynn Mattson, Platte Valley
Alivia Baucom, Rock Port
Reese Morris, South Holt
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison
Matt Jermain, Platte Valley
Conner Derr, Mound City
Wil Young, Mound City
Brilyn Devers, Nodaway-Holt
Ben Boswell, Northeast Nodaway
Tyler Blay, West Nodaway
Dylan Schultz, South Holt
Auston Pride, Northeast Nodaway
Trey Peshek, Rock Port
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Jadon Dobbins, North Nodaway
Rachel Ottman, South Holt
Chloee Prussman, South Holt
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Braden Graves, East Atchison
Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway