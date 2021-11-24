(KMAland) -- Thirteen Harlan Cyclones picked up first team all-district with the release of the 3A District 6 awards recently.
Quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, receivers Connor Frame and Joey Moser, offensive linemen Gunner Schmitz and Kade Brouillard, kicker Stephen Leinen, defensive linemen Jameson Bieker and Alex Monson, linebackers Lucas Stanley and Garrett Assmann and defensive back Aidan Hall were all tabbed to the first team. Jacob Birch and Will McLaughlin were also first team offensive and defensive at-large choices, respectively.
Creston’s Briley Hayes (RB), Avery Fuller (OL), Derek Paup (DL), Gage Skarda (LB) and Gannon Greenwalt (DB) and Atlantic’s Brenden Casey (OL), Caden Andersen (offensive at-large), Ethan Sturm (DB) and Easton O’Brien (DB) were also first team picks.
View the complete release with second team and honorable mentions included in the PDF below.