(KMAland) -- Thirteen KMAlanders have been honored as First Team All-State choices by the Missouri 8-Man Coaches.
North Andrew led KMAland teams with 11 first, second or third team selection while South Holt/Nodaway-Holt had nine, Stanberry seven and East Atchison five. Mound City also had three while Worth County nabbed one.
View the complete list of honorees from the area below or the full group linked here.
OFFENSE
RB: Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County (Second Team)
OL Jacob Chittum, SO, North Andrew (Second Team)
OL: Kaleb Chittum, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
OL: Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry (First Team)
RB: Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew (First Team)
E: Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew (Second Team)
APB: Drew Quinlin, SR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Second Team)
E: Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry (Third Team)
OL: Jaxon Schaeffer, FR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Second Team)
RB: Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry (Second Team)
OL: Aaron Schlueter, JR, East Atchison (Third Team)
E: Dylan Schuetz, SR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Third Team)
RB: Brody Scroggins, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Third Team)
APB: Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
DEFENSE
DL: Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry (First Team)
DB: Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew (First Team)
DE: Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison (Second Team)
DL: James Herr, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Second Team)
DB: Carter Holocek, JR, East Atchison (Third Team)
LB: Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
LB: Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison (Second Team)
DL: Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City (Third Team)
DL: Cameron Nance, JR, East Atchison (Third Team)
DE: Dallas Nowling, SR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Third Team)
LB: Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City (Third Team)
DL-LB: Drew Quinlin, SR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Third Team)
LB: Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry (First Team)
LB: Dylan Schuetz, SR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (Third Team)
DL-LB: Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
DL: Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
DE: Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry (Second Team)
DE: Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
DB: Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City (Third Team)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P & RET: Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew (First Team)
K: Drew Quinlin, SR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (First Team)
P: Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry (Second Team)