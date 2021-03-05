Iowa Basketball Coaches Association
IBCA

(KMAland) --- Thirteen KMAland basketball players were selected to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star teams. 

Those selections include Abraham Lincoln's Noah Sandbothe, Christian Tidiane and Jillian Shanks, Glenwood's Ryan Blum, Logan-Magnolia's Tre Melby, Atlantic's Haley Rasmussen and Creston's Kelsey Fields. Additionally, AL girls coach Chad Schaa has been selected as a coach for the Northwest team. The complete team selections can be viewed here

The complete list of KMAland selections, and the team were selected to, can be found below.

NW Iowa Boys 

Spencer Mackey (LeMars)

Jake Layman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Majok Majouk (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Noah Sandbothe (Abraham Lincoln)

Christian Tidiane (Abraham Lincoln) 

SW Iowa Boys

Ryan Blum (Glenwood) 

Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia)

NW Iowa Girls

McKenna Pettepier (Lewis Central) 

Jillian Shanks (AL) 

SW Iowa Girls 

Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic)

Kelsey Fields (Creston) 

Paige Anderson (Denison-Schleswig) 

Gretchen Wallace (Glidden-Ralston) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.