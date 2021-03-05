(KMAland) --- Thirteen KMAland basketball players were selected to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star teams.
Those selections include Abraham Lincoln's Noah Sandbothe, Christian Tidiane and Jillian Shanks, Glenwood's Ryan Blum, Logan-Magnolia's Tre Melby, Atlantic's Haley Rasmussen and Creston's Kelsey Fields. Additionally, AL girls coach Chad Schaa has been selected as a coach for the Northwest team. The complete team selections can be viewed here.
The complete list of KMAland selections, and the team were selected to, can be found below.
NW Iowa Boys
Spencer Mackey (LeMars)
Jake Layman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Majok Majouk (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Noah Sandbothe (Abraham Lincoln)
Christian Tidiane (Abraham Lincoln)
SW Iowa Boys
Ryan Blum (Glenwood)
Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia)
NW Iowa Girls
McKenna Pettepier (Lewis Central)
Jillian Shanks (AL)
SW Iowa Girls
Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic)
Kelsey Fields (Creston)
Paige Anderson (Denison-Schleswig)
Gretchen Wallace (Glidden-Ralston)