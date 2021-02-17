(Malvern) -- The fourth meeting between the Corner Conference’s top two teams came down to the fourth quarter. Again.
This time, a 14-0 run for Sidney proved to be all the difference in a 45-31 Class 1A district quarterfinal victory heard on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“I’m so proud of our kids,” Coach Kent Larsen said. “It was a tremendous defensive effort by both teams. I thought both teams laid it out on the line defensively.”
In Sidney’s second win over the Corner Conference regular season champion, they key was certainly on the defensive side. Leighton Whipple, Cole Jorgenson and Taylor McFail teamed up to hold East Mills leading scorer Mason Crouse to just six points — or 14.5 below his season average.
“Leighton Whipple was phenomenal tonight,” Larsen added. “We rotated a couple different players on (Crouse), and I thought all those guys did a really good job and forced him into a lot of contested shots. That was the key.”
“It’s always fun playing against them and guarding (Crouse),” Whipple said. “We definitely left (last week’s loss) with a chip on our shoulder. They got the best of us, but we knew were better than them. We came out and played our heart out.”
While the defense on Crouse was certainly key, East Mills hung around with their own defensive effort. And with a 9-0 run between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth period, the Wolverines suddenly had a 26-25 advantage.
As quickly as East Mills grabbed their first lead since 6-4, Sidney ran off a game-changing 14-0 streak. During the run, Conner Behrends and Jorgenson scored five each while McFail and Garett Phillips added two apiece.
“The big thing for us was that we were missing some open shots,” Larsen said. “We had some open looks, but we were kind of getting pushed around a little bit. The turnovers really hurt us in the first half, but we settled down and took care of the ball.”
Jorgenson had a team-high 14 points to go with eight rebonds and two blocks for the Cowboys (15-5), who will play in a district semifinal against Tri-Center on Thursday night (KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM).
“I got a chance to watch them the other night,” Larsen said. “I was glad to see them in person, but they’re really good. We’re going to have our hands full. We have nothing to lose. Nobody expects us to be in it, and we’ll go up, compete and see what happens.”
Whipple added eight points and four rebounds while Behrends chipped in six points and eight boards. Phillips pitched in five points and nine rebounds, and Matthew Benedict tallied five points with four assists and four rebounds.
East Mills’ Jerett Jentzsch finished with a game-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Wolverines season finishes at 15-5. Seniors Braeden Fustos, Billy Ray and Nolan Smiley suited for the final time.
View complete video interviews with Coach Larsen and Whipple below.