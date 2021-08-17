(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland schools were ranked in the preseason cross country poll released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches on Tuesday.
The Sioux City, North boys are the top-ranked squad in Class 4A while Bishop Heelan is the top-ranked girls squad at No. 4 in Class 3A.
On the boys side, Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars, Clarinda, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, St. Albert and Tri-Center are ranked.
The Glenwood, Harlan, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia girls programs are ranked, too. The full list of rankings can be found here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
5. Logan-Magnolia
15. St. Albert
CLASS 1A BOYS
10. Central Decatur
12. Nodaway Valley
17. St. Albert
19. Tri-Center
CLASS 2A BOYS
20. Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Bishop Heelan
9. Glenwood
15. Harlan
CLASS 3A BOYS
12. Glenwood
18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
19. LeMars
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Sioux City, North