(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland schools were ranked in the preseason cross country poll released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches on Tuesday. 

The Sioux City, North boys are the top-ranked squad in Class 4A while Bishop Heelan is the top-ranked girls squad at No. 4 in Class 3A.

On the boys side, Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars, Clarinda, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, St. Albert and Tri-Center are ranked. 

The Glenwood, Harlan, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia girls programs are ranked, too. The full list of rankings can be found here. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

5. Logan-Magnolia

15. St. Albert 

CLASS 1A BOYS

10. Central Decatur

12. Nodaway Valley

17. St. Albert

19. Tri-Center 

CLASS 2A BOYS

20. Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

4. Bishop Heelan

9. Glenwood

15. Harlan 

CLASS 3A BOYS

12. Glenwood

18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

19. LeMars 

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Sioux City, North 

