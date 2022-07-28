(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland softball athletes were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey, Rylee Dunkin and Ali Mockenhaupt, Sterling Berndt and Emily Jones of Wayne, Campbell German and Jackie Kleve of Martensdale-St. Marys, Macy Emgarten and Mollie Rasmussen of Exira/EHK, Southeast Warren’s Josie Hartman and Alivia Ruble, Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor, Logan-Magnolia’s Abby Hiatt and Mount Ayr’s Addy Reynolds were all picked to the first team.
There were also nine second team picks, 20 third team choices and 17 honorable mentions from KMAland on IGCA’s extensive All-State list. Check out the complete list of KMAland athletes on the first, second, third or honorable mention teams below. View the full list of choices linked here.
CLASS 1A
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (First Team)
Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren (Third Team)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (First Team)
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (Third Team)
Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK (Second Team)
Jayda Chew, JR, Murray (Honorable Mention)
Breanna Cook, JR, Murray (Honorable Mention)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (Third Team)
Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars (First Team)
Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (First Team)
Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK (First Team)
Emma Follmann, SO, CAM (Third Team)
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (Third Team)
Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (Third Team)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (First Team)
Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (Honorable Mention)
Danyelle Hikins, SO, Boyer Valley (Honorable Mention)
Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine (Honorable Mention)
Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon (Third Team)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (First Team)
Calleigh Klein, SR, Murray
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (Third Team)
Jackie Kleve, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (First Team)
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (Third Team)
Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (Second Team)
Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills (Honorable Mention)
Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (First Team)
Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (Honorable Mention)
Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia (Honorable Mention)
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (Second Team)
Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK (Honorable Mention)
Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (Honorable Mention)
Jordan Porsch, SO, Audubon (Honorable Mention)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (First Team)
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (Third Team)
Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK (First Team)
Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold (Second Team)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (First Team)
Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM (Honorable Mention)
Hayden Thomas, FR, Tri-Center (Honorable Mention)
McKenna Wiechman, JR, Griswold (Honorable Mention)
Coach of the Year: Zack Dunkin, Twin Cedars
CLASS 2A
Halsie Barnes, SR, Mount Ay r(Third Team)
Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Mganolia (Third Team)
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (Honorable Mention)
Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (First Team)
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (Third Team)
Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (Honorable Mention)
Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (Honorable Mention)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (First Team)
Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Second Team)
Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Third Team)
Jordan Schwabe, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Third Team)
CLASS 3A
Addie Brown, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Second Team)
Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic (Third Team)
CLASS 4A
Maggie Allen, SR, LeMars (Third Team)
Gracie Hagle, SR, Creston (Second Team)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (Second Team)
Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Third Team)
Nevaeh Randall, SR, Creston (Third Team)
Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Second Team)
CLASS 5A
Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (Third Team)