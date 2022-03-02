(Des Moines) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had their season come to a finish in a 50-39 1A state quarterfinal loss to MMCRU on Wednesday afternoon.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
A 15-0 run from the Royals during the early stages of the first period was too much for the Spartans to overcome.
“Some of our defensive transition (struggled) and things just didn’t fall our way,” senior Macy Emgarten said.
MMCRU faced plenty of resistance throughout the contest as Exira/EHK made a first quarter run of their own to pull within seven. However, each time the Spartans seemed to find a spark, it was answered with a Royals answer.
“Shots didn’t fall,” junior Quinn Grubbs said. “They stepped out there at the beginning and couldn’t miss. The girls that don’t usually shoot the greatest or most were hitting them, and we couldn’t get much to fall.”
MMCRU pushed their lead as high as 22 in the third, but the Spartans still wouldn’t relent, applying enough pressure to force 18 turnovers and had multiple shots in the air that would have brought their deficit down to 10.
“I thought towards the end is how our defense should have been playing the entire game,” Grubbs said. “It’s really hard on the body, but you’ve got to want it that bad. A little before that, we just weren’t quite there. We had a few too many defensive breakdowns.”
Grubbs and senior Mollie Rasmussen had 11 points each to lead Exira/EHK, which finished just 4/32 from the three-point line one game after hitting 11 treys in a regional final win over Stanton.
Emgarten, who was joined by Rasmussen and Alisa Partridge in playing in an Exira/EHK for the final time, pitched in eight points and eight boards.
“It just didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Rasmussen said. “It’s an amazing opportunity (to play at state) with some great players I love to play with.”
The win for MMCRU avenges a quarterfinal loss to the Spartans from last season. Emily Dreckman was the only player in double figures for the Royals with 18 points, but three others scored at least eight.
MMCRU had significant statistical advantages in rebounding (44 to 21), offensive rebounds (10 to 4) and second chance points (9 to 4). They will take on top-ranked Newell-Fonda Friday in a 1A semifinal.
View full video interviews with Rasmussen, Emgarten and Grubbs below.