(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association has released their All-State Teams for the 2023 season.
This year's teams features 15 KMAlanders on the First Team. View the full list of KMAlanders below and the full teams here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
First Team
Abby Schuett, SR, Tri-Center
Ella Klusman, JR, St. Albert
Lauryn Peck, SR, Bishop Heelan
Trelyn White, SO, Bishop Heelan
Second Team
Sophie Sheffield, JR, St. Albert
Avery Honan, SO, Underwood
Lilly Krohn, JR, St. Albert
Lola Paulson, SO, Underwood
Georgia Paulson, JR, Underwood
Honorable Mention
Lauren LeFleur, SR, Bishop Heelan
Aubrey Schwieso, SO, Harlan
Cate Mayhall, SR, Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 1A BOYS
First Team
Sam Burmeister, SR, Treynor
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood
Danny Kinsella, JR, Treynor
Ryder Davidson, JR, Treynor
Kaden Ogle, JR, Underwood
Second Team
Dyson Rasmussen, JR, Underwood
Kyle Irwin, FR, St. Albert
Honorable Mention
Christian Dahir, SR, Tri-Center
CLASS 2A GIRLS
First Team
Nora Dougherty, SR, Glenwood
Makena Kramer, SO, Thomas Jefferson
Gracie Hays, SR, Lewis Central
Second Team
Jada Jensen, SR, Atlantic
Quinn Grubbs, SR, Atlantic
Zoe Wittkop, SO, LeMars
Haylee Erickson, JR, Lewis Central
CLASS 2A BOYS
First Team
Caden Johnson, SR, Glenwood
Sergio Mijangos, SO, Bishop Heelan
Second Team
Casey Godbout, JR, Glenwood
George Tsiobanos, JR, Bishop Heelan
Honorable Mention
Cort Lovato Jr, JR, Glenwood
Mason Anderson, SR, Harlan
Alex Suarez, SR, Bishop Heelan
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Second Team
Liberty Bates, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Jazmin Martinez Rangel, SR, Abraham Lincoln
CLASS 3A BOYS
First Team
Brayden Shepard, JR, Lewis Central
Second Team
Adriene Robles, SR, Lewis Central
Third Team
Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central
CLASS 4A BOYS
Second Team
Logan Vargas, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Honorable Mention
Carlos Andrade, JR, Abraham Lincoln