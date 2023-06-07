KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association has released their All-State Teams for the 2023 season. 

This year's teams features 15 KMAlanders on the First Team. View the full list of KMAlanders below and the full teams here

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First Team 

Abby Schuett, SR, Tri-Center 

Ella Klusman, JR, St. Albert 

Lauryn Peck, SR, Bishop Heelan 

Trelyn White, SO, Bishop Heelan 

Second Team

Sophie Sheffield, JR, St. Albert 

Avery Honan, SO, Underwood 

Lilly Krohn, JR, St. Albert 

Lola Paulson, SO, Underwood 

Georgia Paulson, JR, Underwood 

Honorable Mention

Lauren LeFleur, SR, Bishop Heelan 

Aubrey Schwieso, SO, Harlan 

Cate Mayhall, SR, Kuemper Catholic 

CLASS 1A BOYS 

First Team 

Sam Burmeister, SR, Treynor

Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood

Danny Kinsella, JR, Treynor 

Ryder Davidson, JR, Treynor

Kaden Ogle, JR, Underwood 

Second Team

Dyson Rasmussen, JR, Underwood

Kyle Irwin, FR, St. Albert

Honorable Mention

Christian Dahir, SR, Tri-Center 

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First Team

Nora Dougherty, SR, Glenwood 

Makena Kramer, SO, Thomas Jefferson

Gracie Hays, SR, Lewis Central

Second Team 

Jada Jensen, SR, Atlantic

Quinn Grubbs, SR, Atlantic

Zoe Wittkop, SO, LeMars

Haylee Erickson, JR, Lewis Central

CLASS 2A BOYS

First Team

Caden Johnson, SR, Glenwood

Sergio Mijangos, SO, Bishop Heelan

Second Team

Casey Godbout, JR, Glenwood

George Tsiobanos, JR, Bishop Heelan

Honorable Mention

Cort Lovato Jr, JR, Glenwood

Mason Anderson, SR, Harlan

Alex Suarez, SR, Bishop Heelan 

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Second Team 

Liberty Bates, JR, Abraham Lincoln

Jazmin Martinez Rangel, SR, Abraham Lincoln 

CLASS 3A BOYS

First Team

Brayden Shepard, JR, Lewis Central

Second Team 

Adriene Robles, SR, Lewis Central

Third Team

Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central 

CLASS 4A BOYS 

Second Team

Logan Vargas, JR, Abraham Lincoln

Honorable Mention

Carlos Andrade, JR, Abraham Lincoln

