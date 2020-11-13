IATC

(KMAland) -- A total of 15 KMAland runners were named to the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches All-State cross country team on Friday.

View the complete list of KMAland honorees below and the complete list linked here for girls and here for boys. 

GIRLS 1A ALL-STATE 

Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

Reese Duncan, FR, St. Albert

BOYS 1A ALL-STATE 

Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center 

GIRLS 2A ALL-STATE 

Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda

Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood

BOYS 2A ALL-STATE 

William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur

GIRLS 3A ALL-STATE 

Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston

Brooklyn Stanley, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

BOYS 3A ALL-STATE 

Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic

Trey Gross, SR, Harlan

GIRLS 4A ALL-STATE 

Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

BOYS 4A ALL-STATE 

Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

GIRLS ELITE ALL-STATE 

Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

BOYS ELITE ALL-STATE 

Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

