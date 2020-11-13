(KMAland) -- A total of 15 KMAland runners were named to the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches All-State cross country team on Friday.
View the complete list of KMAland honorees below and the complete list linked here for girls and here for boys.
GIRLS 1A ALL-STATE
Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
Reese Duncan, FR, St. Albert
BOYS 1A ALL-STATE
Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center
GIRLS 2A ALL-STATE
Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda
Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood
BOYS 2A ALL-STATE
William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur
GIRLS 3A ALL-STATE
Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston
Brooklyn Stanley, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
BOYS 3A ALL-STATE
Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic
Trey Gross, SR, Harlan
GIRLS 4A ALL-STATE
Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
BOYS 4A ALL-STATE
Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North
GIRLS ELITE ALL-STATE
Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
BOYS ELITE ALL-STATE
Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North