(Council Bluffs) -- There will be a lot of fun basketball played at the Mid-America Center over the next three days at the 16th Annual MAC Shootout.
This year's event might be the best, with 16 games stretched over three days.
Glenwood Activities Director Jeff Bissen has been the man behind the scenes for the annual event.
"We are at the MAC's mercy in terms of what dates are available," Bissen said. "Fortunately, we have gone to a Thursday/Friday/Saturday format. I'm looking forward to some good basketball in a fun venue. Our kids have the opportunity to play in a big-time arena. We are excited about the event."
Jennie Edmundson Hospital spearheaded this event in recent years but opted out this year, prompting Bissen to inherit the reins of the MAC Shootout and the logistics that come with putting together the event.
"It's finding a date, working with the MAC Center and planning ahead," he said. "When Jennie Ed was in charge, they worked with the schools they sponsored.....St. Albert, Lewis Central, Glenwood, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson. Now, we've added another date, which has allowed us to add more schools. Once you get the dates and formats, it's just a puzzle piece."
The MAC Shootout creates opportunities for schools to face unique opponents, with nine games pitting Iowa schools against Nebraska teams.
"We try to put our best lineup forward and make it fun for fans," Bissen said. "They (the schools) are excited about an opportunity to play someone else. We (Glenwood) haven't been able to find a date to play Plattsmouth in our schedule over the past years, but this event works to where our boys can play Plattsmouth. That's been fun for us."
This year's event features several fun matchups, such as the Nebraska City boys facing Clarinda and the Glenwood girls dueling with Fremont in a state-rated battle.
"It's a great schedule and fun venue for kids," Bissen said. "It is a unique experience. Hopefully, it's positive."
Tickets for the MAC Shootout can be purchased through the Mid-America Center box office. Bissen cites this year's sponsors -- Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Homes & Cemetery and Availa Bank -- for making this year's event possible.
You can hear the full interview with Bissen and view the entire MAC Shootout schedule below.
THURSDAY
3 PM Heartland Christian vs. Griswold (B)
4:30: Underwood vs. Fremont-Mills (G)
6:00: Underwood vs. Fremont-Mills (B)
7:30: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. South Sioux City (G)
FRIDAY
2:30 PM: Stanton vs. Conestoga (G)
4:00: Stanton vs. Conestoga (B)
5:30: Clarinda vs. Nebraska City (B)
7:00: Thomas Jefferson vs. Sioux City North (G)
8:30: Thomas Jefferson vs. Sioux City North (B)
SATURDAY
10 AM: St. Albert vs. Treynor (G)
11:30: St. Albert vs. Treynor (B)
1 PM: Lewis Central vs. Blair (G)
2:30: Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North (B)
4:00: Glenwood vs. Fremont (G)
5:30: Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth (B)
7:00: Abraham Lincoln vs. Elk Horn North (G)