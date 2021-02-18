(Des Moines) --Ten KMAland wrestlers won their opening-round match and eight others extended their season with wins in the consolation bracket of Thursday’s Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
Glenwood 106-pounder Vinny Mayberry made his state debut in style. The freshman overcame his nerves en route to a pin of Jake Alexander (ADM).
"I was pretty nervous when I went out there, but I got it done," he said. "I just stuck to my offense, got my takedowns, worked good on top and turned him. He was leaving his legs open, so I just kept shooting on them."
Fellow 106-pounders Kaden Whipp (Clarinda) and Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) were eliminated on Thursday night.
Harlan's Luke Freund (113) suffered a tough first-round loss, but battled back in the consis and extended his season. Creston/O-M's Lincoln Keeler was not as fortunate and was ousted after an 0-2 day.
At 120 pounds, Glenwood's Matt Beem and Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follman stayed alive with respective wins over Max Currier (Clear Lake) and Dawson Townsend (Davis County)
Atlantic-CAM 126-pounder Joe Weaver's quest for his first state medal started on the right foot. The senior earned a 5-1 victory over Kellen Moore (Forest City).
"I thought it went well," Weaver said. "I just wrestled smart and didn't let anything bad happen."
Weaver's quarterfinal opponent is Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam, who advanced with a win over Alex Beaver (West Liberty).
"I just have to be on my offense," Weaver said. "I know what he likes to do. I have a good idea of what I need to do to stop his moves and get mine to work."
Also at 126, Harlan's Luke Musich overcame a first-round loss and won in the consolations.
Creston/O-M's Triston Barncastle is still on the good side of the bracket, thanks to a pin of Ben Smith (ADM).
"I was just pushing the pace constantly," he said. "I went into the match, believed in what we do in the room every day, and trusted my stuff."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Hunter Steffans (132) is still alive on the backside of the bracket.
At 138 pounds, Kuemper Catholic's Shea Parkis went 1-1 on the day and Clarinda's Kale Downey was eliminated.
Logan Jones (Central Decatur) and Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advanced on the consolation end of the 145-pound bracket. Keaton Street (Creston/O-M) did not, and was eliminated.
Iowa State commit Jack Gaukel is one step closer to a fourth straight state finals appearance. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior, and the top seed at 152 pounds, beat Teegan McEnany (Independence) in his first-round match. Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M) lost his first match, but stayed alive with a consolation win.
Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and Zander Reed (Central Decatur) went 0-2 at 160 pounds, ending their tournaments.
Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan) and Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) still have championship aspirations at 170 pounds. Joines beat Dylan Meiners (North Polk). Stutzman defeated Brady Barringer (Winterset).
It was the best and worst of times for Glenwood 182-pounder Mitch Mayberry, who was on the losing end of two highly-entertaining matches. Mayberry dropped a 5-4 decision to Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) in the first round to put him in the consis, where he lost a 12-9 shootout to Cade Everson (Camanche).
Harlan senior Jesse Schwery's 34th win of the season also avenged his eighth loss. The 195-pounder used overtime to beat Josh Riibe (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock). The victory comes five days after Riibe beat Schwery in a district final.
"We reviewed film after the first match," Schwery said. "He didn't like to tie up, I'm big on tying up."
The match was tied 1-1 heading into overtime. Neither wrestler scored in sudden-victory. Riibe had first choice for the next overtime, but Schwery rode him out. Schwery managed to escape and the ensuing period, which proved to be the difference-maker.
"Coach (John Murtaugh) didn't think I was riding on top effectively, so, we worked all week on riding," Schwery said. "That was a big help during that match."
Schwery's quarterfinal opponent is Creston/O-M's Jackson Kinsella, who wasted no time in his quarterfinal, pinning Marcus Beatty (Independence) in 58 seconds.
Glenwood's CJ Carter was eliminated after losing both of his matches in the 195-pound bracket.
Clarinda's Crew Howard advanced to the quarterfinals with an 8-1 decision over Korver Huepke (Independence). The victory -- Howard's 45th of the season -- was only his fourth full match this year.
"I knew the competition was going to be tough," Howard said. "An 8-1 is not bad. It's not what I wanted, but I'll take a win."
Howard says he was more comfortable this year than he was last year when he made his state tournament debut.
"The arena didn't freak me out today like it did last year," Howard said. "It just felt like a room with wrestling mats in it, which is how it should feel."
KMAland's final state qualifier -- Atlantic-CAM's Tristan Dorscher (285) went 0-2 and was eliminated.
Class 2A First Round
106: Kaden Whipp (Clarinda) drops to consis; Vinny Mayberrty (Glenwood) advances; Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis
113: Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M) drops to consis; Luke Freund (Harlan) drops to consis
120: Matt Beem (Glenwood) drops to consis; Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) advances; Luke Musich (Harlan) drops to consis; Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
132: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis; Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) advances
138: Kale Downey (Clarinda) drops to consis; Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consis
145: Keaton Street (Creston/O-M) drops to consis; Logan Jones (Central Decatur) drops to consis; Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) drops to consis
152: Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M) drops to consis; Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
160: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis; Zander Reed (Central Decatur) drops to consis
170: Kadin Stuzman (Atlantic-CAM) advances; Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan) advances
182: Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood) drops to consis
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) advances; CJ Carter (Glenwood) drops to consis; Jesse Schwery (Harlan) advances to semis
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) advances
285: Tristan Dorscher (Atlantic) drops to consis
Class 2A First Round Consolation
106: Kaden Whipp (Clarinda) is eliminated; Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
113: Luke Freund (Harlan) advances
120: Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances; Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) advances
126: Luke Musich (Harlan) advances
132: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
138: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) advances; Kale Downey (Clarinda) is eliminated
145: Logan Jones (Central Decatur) advances; Keaton Street (Creston/O-M) is eliminated; Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advances
152: Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M) advances
160: Zander Reed (Central Decatur) is eliminated; Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
182: Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood) is eliminated
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) is eliminated
285: Tristan Dorscher (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated