(KMAland) -- Eighteen regional athletes have been honored as AVCA Division I All-Region team members.
Along with making all-region, Creighton’s Norah Sis, Caroline Bien of Kansas and Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska were all picked as their respective region’s Freshman of the Year. View the winners from Creighton, Omaha, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Iowa and Nebraska below. Find the complete list linked here.
East Region
Norah Sis, Creighton (Freshman of the Year)
Kendra Wait, Creighton
Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton
Abby Bottomley, Creighton (Honorable Mention)
Midwest Region
Caroline Bien, Kansas (Freshman of the Year)
Aliyah Carter, Kansas State
Caroline Crawford, Kansas
Candelaria Herrera, Iowa State
Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State
Sadie Limback, Omaha
Marija Popovic, Iowa State
Jenny Mosser, Kansas (Honorable Mention)
Jaden Newsome, Iowa State (Honorable Mention)
North Region
Courtney Buzzerio, Iowa
Kayla Caffey, Nebraska
Nicklin Hames, Nebraska
Madi Kubik, Nebraska
Lexi Rodriguez, Nebraska (Freshman of the Year)