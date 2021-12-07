AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Eighteen regional athletes have been honored as AVCA Division I All-Region team members.

Along with making all-region, Creighton’s Norah Sis, Caroline Bien of Kansas and Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska were all picked as their respective region’s Freshman of the Year. View the winners from Creighton, Omaha, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Iowa and Nebraska below. Find the complete list linked here

East Region 

Norah Sis, Creighton (Freshman of the Year)

Kendra Wait, Creighton

Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton

Abby Bottomley, Creighton (Honorable Mention)

Midwest Region 

Caroline Bien, Kansas (Freshman of the Year)

Aliyah Carter, Kansas State

Caroline Crawford, Kansas

Candelaria Herrera, Iowa State

Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State

Sadie Limback, Omaha

Marija Popovic, Iowa State

Jenny Mosser, Kansas (Honorable Mention)

Jaden Newsome, Iowa State (Honorable Mention)

North Region 

Courtney Buzzerio, Iowa

Kayla Caffey, Nebraska

Nicklin Hames, Nebraska

Madi Kubik, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, Nebraska (Freshman of the Year)

