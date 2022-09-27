(KMAland) -- Nineteen KMAland conference cross country teams are ranked in the latest IATC rankings.
Check out the complete list of KMAland conference teams that are ranked this week below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
1. Logan-Magnolia girls
4. Woodbine boys
5. St. Albert boys
8. IKM-Manning boys
10. Riverside boys
13. IKM-Manning girls
14. Martensdale-St. Marys girls
15. Central Decatur girls
18. Boyer Valley girls
19. Mount Ayr girls
CLASS 2A
12. Clarinda girls
19. Clarinda boys
CLASS 3A
7. Glenwood boys & Bishop Heelan Catholic girls
9. Glenwood girls
10. Harlan girls
14. Lewis Central boys & Atlantic girls
CLASS 4A
15. Sioux City North Boys