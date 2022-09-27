IATC

(KMAland) -- Nineteen KMAland conference cross country teams are ranked in the latest IATC rankings.

Check out the complete list of KMAland conference teams that are ranked this week below and the complete rankings linked here.  

CLASS 1A 

1. Logan-Magnolia girls

4. Woodbine boys

5. St. Albert boys

8. IKM-Manning boys

10. Riverside boys

13. IKM-Manning girls

14. Martensdale-St. Marys girls

15. Central Decatur girls

18. Boyer Valley girls

19. Mount Ayr girls

CLASS 2A 

12. Clarinda girls

19. Clarinda boys

CLASS 3A 

7. Glenwood boys & Bishop Heelan Catholic girls

9. Glenwood girls

10. Harlan girls

14. Lewis Central boys & Atlantic girls

CLASS 4A 

15. Sioux City North Boys

