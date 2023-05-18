(Des Moines) -- The legend of Ryce Reynolds grew a bit more on Thursday with a record-breaking championship performance.
The Mount Ayr junior added a third state title to his collection with his second Class 1A 400 meter dash crown. Reynolds ran a 48.21, setting a new Class 1A state record.
"That number was in my head," Reynolds said about his record-breaking performance. "I didn't know if it was possible, but I knew it would be close. Being able to add that in the books is a great feeling."
Preston's Jordan Cornilsen previously set the record in 2007.
"Down the road, someone might come and take my name (off the record)," he said. "But it's a great feeling to know I had it in the first place."
The title kickstarted what could be a big week for Reynolds. He'll also compete in the 400 hurdles, 4x400 and sprint medley.
Woodbine's Landon Bendgen just missed a state title. He finished second in the 3200 in a time of 9:18.58. Bendgen finished behind Danville's AJ Bonnesen.
"It was a good race," Bendgen said. "We took it out, and the pace stayed hot. AJ knew his best shot was to crank the pace. It was a good day. I'm proud of myself."
Bendgen led the brigade of four KMAlanders that medaled in the Class 1A 3200. St. Albert's Colin Lillie was right behind him in third in 9:35.23.
"My goal was to win the race," Lillie said. "I was happy with how I came through the first mile. I felt I put myself in the best position. I'm not disappointed."
And behind Lillie was Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan. He was fourth in 9:42.15.
"My approach was to follow the front group," Heffernan said. "They lost me going into the mile. It's exciting (to medal). When I started track, I didn't think I'd ever be here."
Bendgen, Heffernan and Lillie's spots on the medal stand were expected. The presence of St. Albert's Owen Wise might not have been anticipated. The junior ran a 9:49.10 to finish eighth.
"It feels so good," Wise said. "I worked so hard. Last year, I ran a 12:20 in this event. Everything has paid off."
Lillie and Wise led a St. Albert squad that finished second in the 4x800 an hour later. The pair partnered with Parker Heisterkamp and Luke Wettengel to run an 8:12.85.
"I'm proud of how our guys did," Wettengel said. "It was a big PR for us. You always want to win, but I'm happy with second."
IKM-Manning finished fourth in the same race with Reed Hinners, Hunter Smith, Ben Ramsey and Caden Keller in 8:14.96.
"I was pleased with myself," Hinners said. "It felt fast. We thought we had a good chance of getting a good place and competing with everybody."
Logan-Magnolia's Grant Brix also collected a medal. The highly-touted football recruit finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 50-02.50.
"It feels good," Brix said. "I PR'd, so I'm excited about that, too."
A handful of other KMAland individuals and relays put themselves in positions to medal later in the week.
St. Albert's Brendan Monahan and Exira-EHK's Cash Emgarten are into the finals of the 200-meter dash after respective finishes of fifth and seventh in 22.44 and 22.56.
CAM and Lenox's shuttle hurdle relay teams made it into the finals. The Cougars were second in prelims with Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman in 1:00.90.
Lenox's trip to the finals wasn't without some drama. The Tigers initially did not finish their heat due to a hurdle being inadvertently kept in their lane. Officials awarded the Tigers a do-over, and they made the most of the opportunity by grabbing the last qualifying spot with the foursome of Gabe Funk, J.J. Martin-England, Samson Adams and Isaac Grundman.
After one day, St. Albert leads the team standings with 15 points, while Mount Ayr is one of six teams tied for second with 10 points.
In Class 4A, Sioux City East's Blake Hogancamp led KMAland's efforts with an eighth-place finish in the discus.
On the Class 1A girls side, there weren't any KMAland champions, but Bedford's Emily Baker grabbed the second runner-up finish of her career. Baker threw 39-09.00 in the shot put to finish second. She scratched on her first two throws before putting together her decisive toss.
"I'm happy about my performance," Baker said. "It wasn't my best throw, but I still went there and threw a really good throw. I'm proud of myself. When I scratched the first throw, it made me nervous. I knew I just had to throw it far."
Diagonal's Taylor Lumbard finished seventh in the shot put with a heave of 36-06.00.
"It's a good feeling," Lumbard said about her medal. "Last year didn't go as well as I planned. I knew what to expect, and I did my thing."
Tri-Center's Emile Sorenson entered the long jump as the last seed but left with a third-place medal. Sorenson jumped 16-07.50 to take bronze honors.
"It's exciting," Sorenson said. "That was the best jump of my career. It feels great. I knew these were my last jumps ever. I tried to get everything right, got to full speed and everything went right."
St. Albert's 4x800 team was the highest-finishing KMAland relay. The squad of Carly McKeever, Reese Duncan, Molly Wise and Lili Denton finished third in 9:50.30.
"It was good," McKeever said. "We PR'd by 10 seconds and gave it our all. We were ready."
Two of the eight medals handed out in the 400 went to KMAlanders. Lenox's Sadie Cox was fifth (59.46), and Fremont-Mills' Teagan Ewalt finished sixth (59.50).
It was the first medal in both careers. Cox's comes as a sophomore, while Ewalt grabs hers as a senior.
"I've been working four years for this," Ewalt said. "I finally have a medal to prove all my hard work has paid off."
"It feels amazing," Cox said. "I had high hopes coming into this season. One of my goals was to break 60 seconds. I did that. It feels great. I knew I had to push myself to my highest limit. My mindset was the biggest factor. I knew I had to sprint hard and give it everything I had towards the end."
Logan-Magnolia's Madison Sporrer added another state medal to the family collection with a fifth-place finish in the 3000 (11:01.94). It's the 11th medal won between her and her sisters, Taylor and Courtney.
"I was in lane two. I knew I had to get out hard and stay in the front pack if I wanted to medal," she said. "Our pace felt fast, but I knew everyone PRs at state. There's a lot of good girls here. They all have a kick at the finish. I knew I had to start my kick soon. I really tried to push hard in the last 400."
Murray junior Leksi Gannon put herself in a prime position to have a big Saturday. Gannon was first in the 100 and 200 preliminaries with respective times of 12.61 and 25.60. A title would make Gannon Murray's first champion.
Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn will join her in the 100 (13.10). Nodaway Valley's Emma Lundy (25.90) and Madison Steckler (26.19) are into the 200 finals after finishing third and fourth, respectively.
The Corner Conference is well represented in the shuttle hurdle relay finals, particularly in the fast heat. Fremont-Mills was second in 1:08.55 with Izzy Weldon, Lana Alley, Bella Gute and Emily Madison, and Stanton was fourth in 1:08.59 with Addison Olson, Lauren Johnson, Elly McDonald and Hannah Olson. Ar-We-Va is also the finals. They were seventh in 1:10.41.
In Class 4A, Sioux City East's Elliana Harris put down the fastest qualifying time in the 100 (12.35). Harris was also second in the 200 prelims (25.12).
Check out the full results from KMAlanders here and the interviews with KMAland medalists here.