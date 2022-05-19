(Des Moines) -- Mount Ayr’s Reynolds siblings nearly swept the 400, St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan set the stage for what could be a big weekend and area 1A athletes captured 13 medals on the opening day of the 2022 State Track & Field Championships.
Out of those 13 medals, there was one state championship, and it belonged to Mount Ayr’s sophomore star Ryce Reynolds, who claimed the 1A boys 400 meter dash in 49.22.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Reynolds told KMA Sports. “When I crossed the finish line, it was immediate relief. I did it. I’m very proud of myself.”
Moments earlier, Ryce’s older sister, Addy, nearly claimed a 400 championship of her own, narrowly missing the title while running a 58.28 to grab a runner-up finish.
“It’s my last ever open 400 of my career,” the elder Reynolds said. “I just tried to run as fast as I could and best as I could. I feel like I did that, so I can’t be disappointed.”
Addy Reynolds also ran the third-fastest qualifying time in the 1A girls 200 meter dash (26.67) while Wayne senior Reese Brown qualified fifth with a 26.99 and Riverside sophomore Lydia Erickson ran the seventh-fastest qualifying time of 27.03. Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn and Brown moved to the 100 final with times of 13.24 and 13.25, respectively, to qualify fifth and sixth.
Also claiming a medal in the Class 1A quarter-mile, St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan picked up a sixth-place finish while running a 51.05 out of the opening heat along the rail in lane one.
“I’ve never been on the inside in lane one,” Monahan said. “I knew it was going to be tough. I talked to my coach, and he said to get out and rock the first 200. That’s my thing, and that’s what I did.”
Earlier in the day, Monahan set the stage for what could be a special Finals Saturday. The Falcons star sprinter posted the top qualifying times in 1A’s 100 (11.25) and 200 (22.48).
“I think I just stick to my routine,” Monahan said of Saturday. “Don’t change anything. Get out of the blocks good, and then just let my form take over from there.”
CAM senior Lane Spieker also qualified for Saturday’s final in the 100 meter dash, posting the eighth-fastest time of the preliminaries with an 11.51.
Bedford’s Emily Baker moved up from last year’s fourth-place finish in the 1A shot put to claim a state runner-up medal with a toss of 40-04.75.
“I’ve worked hard for this all season,” Baker said. “I’ve been preparing mentally and physically, and it just felt really good.”
Southwest Valley sophomore Emma Cooper picked up the first medal of her young career in the 1A girls long jump. Cooper finished sixth with a best leap of 16-03.75.
“I am so excited,” Cooper said. “I was just happy to be here, so a state medal or not I was excited. Getting one means a lot to me.”
Another sixth-place medal came by way of Audubon freshman Stefi Beisswenger, who ran an 11:07.91 in the 1A girls 3000.
“At first, I felt really good, and I felt like I could keep up (with the pace) until the end,” Beisswenger said. “But then I just couldn’t run anymore. My fuel was getting down, and I just ran at my own pace. I really feel proud of myself (for medaling).”
On the boy’s side, Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan, St. Albert’s Colin Lillie and Caden Keller of IKM-Manning ran fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 3200. Heffernan had a 9:52.29, Lillie went 9:56.34 and Keller posted a 10:08.70.
“I thought I was dead,” Heffernan said, “but on that last lap I just kicked it in to try to get a sub-10. It worked for me.”
“Early on, I felt great,” Lillie said of his race. “Obviously, the adrenaline was carrying me through. My goal going in was to get away from the leader, and I tried to get away. But I paid the price. The heat came in, and I didn’t run good. I’ll be back next year.”
East Union’s Wyatt Carlson picked up a fifth-place medal in the long jump (21-03.00), and CAM’s Spieker took sixth (21-01.75) in the event.
In the relay events, Logan-Magnolia’s dynastic 4x800 meter relay grabbed another top three finish. The Panthers foursome of Greylan Hornbeck, Haedyn Hall and Madison and Courtney Sporrer were third in a time of 10:05.74.
“There were two girls in front of me that I knew I could try to stay with,” Courtney Sporrer said. “Then there was a girl right on my hip. I tried to pass both (of the girls in front) and keep (the girl on my hip) off of me.”
Riverside’s Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger and Carly Henderson took seventh in the 4x800 with a run of 10:15.63.
Two girls and three boys teams will run in the 1A shuttle hurdle relay finals on Saturday. Wayne’s girls team of Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis qualified sixth in 1:10.26, and Fremont-Mills’ Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson, McKenna Woods and Emily Madison ran 1:10.62 in eighth.
For the boys, Lenox, Audubon and CAM will all run in the final eight. The Tigers’ team of Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Johnathan Weaver ran a 1:01.56 to qualify third. Audubon’s Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen, Brandon Jensen and Gavin Smith went 1:02.01 in fourth, and CAM’s Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Cale Maas and Sam Foreman posted a 1:03.70 in eighth.
In Class 4A, Sioux City North’s boys 4x800 meter relay won a state championship with a time of 7:44.64. That’s the team of Yemane Kifle, Natnael Kifle, William Lohr and Gabe Nash. Lohr also ran sixth in the boys 4A 3200 meter run with a time of 9:23.77.
As for the girls, Sioux City West senior Holly Duax is well-situated for a busy Saturday. The Iowa recruit finished with the fastest times in the 4A girls 200 (24.52) and 100 (12.23). Sioux City East sophomore Elliana Harris qualified fifth for the 200 final with a run of 25.63.
Yanelli Luna of Sioux City North was the only actual medal winner on the 4A girls side Thursday, finishing eighth in the 400 with a time of 59.25.
Find video interviews from those quoted linked here and complete KMAland results linked here.