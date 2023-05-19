(Des Moines) -- Another day at the state track meet resulted in another record-breaking championship performance from Mount Ayr's Ryce Reynolds.
The junior added the second and third state titles of his season and the fourth and fifth of his career on Friday.
"The feeling never goes down from the first one," Reynolds said about collecting another title. "All my hard work has paid off. That's pretty evident. Showing everyone what I've been working for is awesome."
One of those titles came while making history for the second consecutive day. Reynolds ran a 52.70 in the Class 1A 400 meter hurdles to win the title. Reynolds' time set a new state record, besting Madrid's Nick Efkamp's 2011 record.
"I knew I needed to get out hard and stay smooth," he said. "I can't ask for a better race. I did what I needed to. I'm very happy."
His 400 hurdles title came 24 hours after winning the 400. He's the only Iowan to win both events in the same year twice.
The record-setting 400 hurdles performance was Reynolds' second title of the day. He partnered with Preston Fleharty, Braydon Pierson and Jaydon Knight to win the distance medley in 3:34.14. Reynolds was the anchoring 800 leg of the relay.
Reynolds did not run the distance medley at districts but replaced Drew Ehlen at state.
"Doing it in a relay is a completely different feeling," Reynolds said. "The joy between us is a great feeling."
The Raiders won the event out of heat two.
"It feels good," Knight said. "Especially with this group of guys. I love them."
Woodbine finished fifth in the distance medley relay with the quartet of Colton Walsh, Dillon Reed, Brodyn Pryor and Landon Bendgen.
"I feel like we executed the best we could," Walsh said. "All we had to do was execute, stay between the lines and get it to (Pryor and Bendgen). I'm proud of us."
Reynolds wasn't the only Pride of Iowa Conference runner to medal in the 400 hurdles. Gabe Funk (Lenox) was third in 53.92.
"I'm tired right now, but I felt great," Funk said after his 400 meter hurdle race. "I've been warming up properly this weekend. I think that's helped a lot."
Funk could be in store for a big day Saturday. He was second in Friday's 110 hurdle preliminaries (14.69) and will compete as part of Lenox's shuttle hurdle relay team.
CAM's Jack Follmann was sixth in the 400 hurdles (55.00). Follmann and teammate Sam Foreman will be in Saturday's 110 hurdles finals after finishing seventh (15.12) and fourth (14.92) in the prelims.
West Harrison's Koleson Evans just missed a state title. The senior had a stellar outing in the discus, finishing second with a heave of 160-08.
"It feels amazing," Evans said. "I did most of my form well. My spin and feet placement was great. I worked the past couple of days. One thing I had to focus on was my arm angle. I put that in my head when I went into the circle."
Rolling Valley Conference counterpart Lance Clayburg also medaled in the discus. The Coon Rapids-Bayard senior was sixth with a throw of 148-10.
"Happy with my distance today," Clayburg said. "I was faster to my PR than districts. I felt loose. I didn't have anything to lose. I just went and threw far."
Teammate Kolby Culbertson finished sixth in the high jump. Culbertson cleared 6-01.00.
"Feels pretty good," Culbertson said. "This is my first year doing high jump, so I can't complain about getting sixth."
Lenox's Samson Adams tied with Culbertson for sixth.
Mount Ayr currently leads the Class 1A team standings with 30 points. The Raiders were the only KMAland team to qualify for the 4x400 finals. They finished eighth in the prelims.
In Class 4A, Sioux City East's Blake Hogancamp finished eighth in the shot put (51-00.00).
Last year, a relay title secured a team trophy for the Riverside girls. They hope a title kickstarts another run toward some extra hardware this year.
The team of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson won the 4x200 on Friday in 1:46.13
"I feel amazing," Andrusyshyn said. "I knew I had to run the best as possible. I could have run faster, but I think I did well."
"It was nerve-wracking," Erickson said about her anchor leg. "All I had to was push."
Nodaway Valley finished one spot behind Riverside with the quartet of Abby Engles, Annika Nelson, Emma Lundy and Maddie Weston. The squad broke a school record with a time of 1:46.28.
"I'm happy with how we did," Engles said. "We weren't in the fastest heat, so we knew had to push ourselves."
KMAland girls relay teams had plenty of success in Class 1A Friday. Both Riverside and Nodaway Valley qualified for the finals of the 4x100. Nodaway Valley had the best prelim time (50.28), while Riverside was fourth (51.10). Riverside also made the 4x400 finals with the best preliminary time (4:07.16).
St. Albert and Fremont-Mills each medaled in the distance medley.
St. Albert's team of Madison Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever and Lili Denton was fifth in 4:13.41.
"It was a good way to finish the season," Walter said.
"We came out with a PR," McKeever said. "We all put our all into it and worked hard. I'm proud of us."
Fremont-Mills finished seventh with Lana Alley, Carlie Chambers, Teagan Ewalt and Hannah Wilson in 4:16.48.
"I think we did so good," Wilson said. "We PR'd. I'm so proud."
"We came out and competed like we always do," Ewalt said. "We knew the speed was there. We just had to focus on our handoffs. That's what got us there."
Mount Ayr's Aubree Shields nearly nabbed an impressive state title in her freshman year. Instead, Shields settled for second in the high jump Shields jumped 5-04.00, tying a school record held by Dawn Huff, the mother of NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott.
"My goal was to get top eight," Shields said. "I knew I had big competition. I'm pretty proud of myself."
Shields led the three KMAlanders that medaled in the 1A girls high jump: St. Albert's Avah Underwood was fifth, while Glidden-Ralston's Vanessa Koehler finished seventh.
Four KMAlanders medaled in the 400 hurdles -- Wilson, Brynnly German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Cortney Knutson (Wayne) and Emily Williams (East Mills).
German finished fourth in 1:06.93.
"It feels good," German said. "Putting in the work and getting the outcome you wanted is always a good thing. I find (the 400 hurdles) fun because you focus on the next hurdle. Not the fact you're sprinting a lap."
Wilson finished fifth in 1:07.68 -- a personal record.
"I was happy with my performance," Wilson said. "When you're at state, you're competing against the best. My goal was to use my best and use the other girls to push me along."
Knutson claimed sixth in 1:07.95.
"I knew I would come into the meet (ranked) high," Knutson said. "I just had to give it my all."
Williams stumbled in the 400 meter hurdles but still rebounded to finish eighth.
"It was tough, but I got up quick," Williams said. "Falling is tough, but getting up and finishing is the hardest thing to do after your fall."
Williams gets a chance to redeem herself on Saturday in the 100 hurdles. She posted the top qualifying time in Friday's prelims (15.19).
"I was nervous (in prelims), but it felt great," Williams said. "The girls here are fast. I'll keep pushing hard."
Sidney junior Lilly Peters snagged a medal in the discus. Peters took eighth with a throw of 110-09.
"I feel good," Peters said. "I was only a few feet away from placing fifth. I'll take it and keep working. I've worked hard for this."
In Class 4A, Sioux City East's 4x200 team of Bella Gordon, Elliana Harris, Alyssa Erick and Grace Erick finished third (1:43.91).
"Literally shocked," Grace Erick said minutes after their race. "Our goal was just to medal. It's a great way to go out."
That foursome also qualified for the 4x100. They were third in prelims with a time of 48.86.
Sioux City North's Ariana Klein and Abby LaSale medaled in the 400 hurdles. They put down respective times of 1:06.67 and 1:06.84.
Bedford's Eli Johnson won the 800 wheelchair in a time of 2:28.90.
View the full results here and interviews from Friday's festivities here.