(Des Moines) -- Another day in Des Moines, another state championship for Mount Ayr sophomore Ryce Reynolds.
Reynolds led a trio of top two finishes in the 400 meter hurdles during the first session of day two at the 2022 State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium. Running out of the eighth lane, Reynolds claimed his second state title in as many days, winning the 1A 400 hurdles with a blazing time of 53.03.
“Being in lane eight, I kind of dreaded it coming in,” Reynolds told KMA Sports, “but I think it definitely helped me today. I know I have a strong get out, so that’s not really the part I’m scared of. It’s more of the last 150 meters. Since I get out so fast, I do kind of lose my speed a little, but I just focused on relaxing, keeping my arms moving and my legs driving.”
Reynolds, who won the 1A 400 on Thursday, avenged a loss to Lisbon’s Kole Becker at the Drake Relays, leading from beginning to end in their second matchup.
“I wouldn’t really call it revenge,” Reynolds said. “I just call it going out and running my race. At Drake Relays, we were 4 and 5 (lanes), so we were right beside each other. He had a little bit less of a gap to read where I was. I’m just happy I came out on top this time.”
Reynolds’ championship was the only one of the day for KMAlanders in Class 1A, but Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale were both runners-up in the 1A and 4A girls races, respectively.
DeVault posted a 1:06.32 to claim her eighth and highest individual medal of her career.
“I felt pretty good, honestly,” DeVault said. “It’s one of the best (400 hurdles races of my career). I think it was a PR, and it’s one of the best I’ve felt, especially going over the hurdles and hitting that stride. Not stuttering or slowing down.”
LaSale, who placed eighth in last year’s 4A 400 hurdles, had a terrific run of her own in posting a 1:04.59.
“I feel great,” LaSale said. “I wish I wouldn’t have messed up over on the corner. I tipped a hurdle, and that kind of slowed me down. This is going to push me a lot harder (for next year).”
KMAlanders claimed three other medals in the 1A 400 hurdles. CAM sophomore Jack Follmann finished fifth while running out of lane two with a 55.41. Audubon senior Gavin Smith was sixth in 55.66. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore Brynnly German picked up a seventh-place run in the girls race with a time of 1:07.79.
DeVault also finished with the fastest time of the girls 1A 100 meter hurdles preliminaries, putting down a 15.14. Three other area runners will run in the final with her on Saturday. East Mills junior Emily Williams (15.46), Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn (15.65) and DeVault’s teammate, Madison Fry (15.89) — a junior — posted the third, fifth and eighth fastest times, respectively.
Ar-We-Va senior Cooper Kock and Audubon’s Smith will run in the 1A boys 110 meter hurdles final. Kock ran a 15.00 to qualify third while Smith’s 15.30 was good enough for fifth.
There were plenty of area medalists in the 1A high jump on Friday. Lenox junior Cadence Douglas nearly won her second consecutive state championship in the girls event. Douglas jumped 5-03.00 and narrowly lost a lengthy jump off with North Union’s Sam Nielsen.
“I like the crowd here,” Douglas admitted. “Our team started clapping for me, and that really boosted my energy to know that everybody was here watching me.”
In the boys event, three Corner Conference athletes went over the bar at 6-02 with Fremont-Mills senior Jake Malcom claiming the best medal in fifth place due to fewer misses.
“Coming into this year, I was kind of focusing on golf,” Malcom said. “The coaches wanted me to do the high jump because I did it in junior high. I did a couple meets, and I did pretty good at it. I qualified for state and just went out to see what I could do.”
Sidney senior Matthew Benedict and Stanton senior Jack Roberts both claimed their second career medals in the event, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. Ar-We-Va’s Kock went over at 6-00 to finish in eighth.
Elsewhere in the field events, CAM senior Cade Ticknor made his best throw on his final attempt of the day, jumping into fifth place of the boys 1A discus with a toss of 142-05.
“It felt pretty good,” Ticknor said. “I was struggling, trying to get used to the new ring and found a little bit I could fix on that last one. It was my goal last year to make the finals, but I didn’t quite get it. I squeaked into the final eight (this year) and popped up a couple places with that last throw.”
Fellow KMAlanders Tru Melby of Logan-Magnolia (141-00) and Dylan Hoefer of Woodbine (140-01) finished sixth and eighth, respectively.
In the Class 4A girls long jump, Sioux City West senior Holly Duax won the state championship with a leap of 18-06.50. It is her third career individual state title, but her first in the long jump. Her teammate and junior Maya Augustine was fifth at 16-08.00. Wayne’s Emily Jones placed sixth in the 1A girls discus with a throw of 120-08.
KMAland teams also found plenty of success in relay events, highlighted by a state runner-up finish from Riverside’s foursome of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson. The Bulldogs ran a 1:47.14 to finish ahead of third-place Nodaway Valley, which ran Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy and Annika Nelson with a time of 1:47.46.
“I felt pretty good getting out of the blocks,” Andrusyshyn said. “I just felt like I needed to chase after the girl in front of me, and I did a pretty job of that.”
“You always come here hoping to get first,” Nelson said. “We tried. The weather was not as good as it was yesterday. It’s kind of cold today, but we did our best.”
Mount Ayr also grabbed a girls 4x200 medal, finishing sixth in 1:49.15 with MaKenna Jones, Addy Reynolds, Kaylie Shields and Jaxy Knight.
Earlier, Bluml, Emma Gordon and the Hendersons won the opening heat of the day, finishing with a time of 4:21.29 to take fourth in the 1A girls distance medley relay.
“It’s awesome,” Bluml said. “We didn’t really expect to do that well in that race. We kind of just qualified to see how it went. We PR’ed and placed out of the first heat, which was amazing.”
Audubon’s Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen also medaled in the 1A girls DMR, placing fifth in a time of 4:22.06.
The Riverside boys also claimed a top five relay medal, placing fifth in the 1A distance medley with a time of 3:40.80.
“Any situation, we’re thinking about medals,” Mikey Casson said. “It’s pretty much the mindset of what we have to do in order to win and in order to place. We didn’t just come here to come here. We came to medal.”
Mount Ayr’s boys team of Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Austin Cole and Adler Shay placed seventh in 3:41.14.
The Coon Rapids-Bayard 4x200 meter relay boys team also placed seventh with the team of Easton Hays, Gabe Obert, Raiden Doty and Omarion Floyd, finishing with a time of 1:32.48. Sioux City North’s Demarco Young, Kevin Phung, Gabe Nash and Yemane Kifle placed sixth in the 4A boys distance medley with at time of 3:33.56.
More medals will be on the way for a number of other 1A relay teams. Riverside’s girls qualified their 4x100 and 4x400 relays for Saturday’s final while Nodaway Valley will send a 4x1 team on and Wayne and Audubon will run in the 4x4 girls final.
The Bulldogs ran Bluml, Erickson, Gordon and Andrusyshyn to qualify third in the 4x1 (51.09) and Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Erickson and Bluml in the 4x4 (4:09.14) to qualify second. Nodaway Valley’s group of Maddie Weston, Engles, Lundy and Fry qualified fifth in the 4x1 with a time of 51.29.
Wayne ran Devyn Davis, Hagan Arnold, Jocelyn Marquis and Reese Brown in the 4x4 to qualify fifth (4:11.73), and Audubon went with Zaiger, Nielsen, Steckler and Thygesen to post the eighth-fastest qualifying time (4:13.93).
The Riverside boys’ 4x400 meter relay team of Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen and Casson qualified sixth for Saturday’s final with a time of 3:31.67. Sioux City West and Sioux City East will run in the 4x100 girls final after posting a 48.19 and 49.51, respectively. West’s team consisted of Kellesse Heard, Duax, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke while East ran Bella Gordon, Grace and Alyssa Erick and Elliana Harris.
Check out video interviews with those quoted above linked here and the complete KMAland results from day two linked here.