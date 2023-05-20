(Des Moines) -- The Class 1A session of Saturday's 2023 State Track & Field Championships had plenty of good fortune for KMAland competitors.
Five championships went home to KMAland, highlighted by a repeat performance, an impressive finish in the 1600, redemption in the 100 hurdles and school history for Murray and Stanton.
Three individuals won titles: Leksi Gannon (Murray), Emily Williams (East Mills) and Landon Bendgen (Woodbine).
Gannon's title came in the 200 meter dash. Her title made her Murray's first state champion in school history.
"It means a lot," Gannon said. "To come up here and represent my community means everything to me. It's amazing to show we're not just a small 1A school."
Gannon's title came about an hour after she narrowly lost the 100 to Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker. Gannon avenged that loss in the 200, edging Walker by one-thousandth of a second.
"I felt good on my start," Gannon said. "The last 50 meters has been my weakest spot all year. I knew she would be close. I gave it everything I had. I had no clue (if she won). It looked like our feet were at the same spot at the same time. I'm so excited and grateful."
Williams' state title was redemption from her previously rocky showings at the Blue Oval. A Drake Relays qualifier in the 100, Williams fell during the prelims in April. She also stumbled in Friday's 400 meter hurdles but still finished eighth. There were no mishaps on Saturday as Williams won the event in 15.17.
"It feels amazing," Williams said. "I came out great today. I was a little nervous, but I felt great running the race. I got over them well. I knew people would be close to me. I just tried my hardest and pulled away."
Audubon's Madison Steckler was behind Gannon and Williams in both races. Steckler was second in the 100 hurdles (15.30) and third in the 200 (25.76).
"I'm in shock," Steckler said about her day. "It's definitely an accomplishment. I broke our school record twice. I'm in awe of everything. I set high expectations for myself. It was a lot of pressure, but I succeeded. I'm proud of that."
Nodaway Valley's Emma Lundy finished fourth in the 200 (25.81)
Two KMAland girls teams won relays: the Stanton shuttle hurdle and Riverside 4x400.
Stanton's foursome of Addison Olson, Lauren Johnson, Elly McDonald and Hannah Olson put down a time of 1:07.26 to claim the program's first-ever relay title.
"It's crazy," Addison Olson said. "I can't even process it."
"We've worked a lot," Johnson said. "We've clicked together as a team."
The Viqueens had to hold off a late charge from Northwood-Kensett but did so with a strong anchor leg from Hannah Olson.
"I didn't know how far anybody was behind me," she said. "I just assumed they were close. I went as fast as I could. I was pretty nervous, but they faded away and I just ran."
The Corner Conference was well represented in the shuttle hurdle with Stanton's title and Fremont-Mills' third-place finish.
The Knights' team of Izzy Weldon, Lana Alley, Bella Gute and Emily Madison ran the event in 1:07.54.
"Everybody put in their best effort," Alley said. "We beat our (school) record. That's all we can ask for."
Ar-We-Va was sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Fremont-Mills also had a strong showing in the sprint medley. Senior Teagan Ewalt put together a mean anchor leg to help the Knights finish second in 1:52.11.
"I just knew I needed to do it for my teammates," Ewalt said. "They worked hard for this and got me in a good place. I just finished it for them because they deserved it."
Alley, Gute and Carlie Chambers joined Ewalt on the sprint medley.
Riverside repeated as 4x400 champions with the squad of Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson, Carly Henderson and Lydia Erickson. Erickson and Elly Henderson were holdovers from last year's winning quartet.
"I thought today went well," Erickson said. "Winning the 4x400 again is incredible."
"This year, we came in with expectations," Elly Henderson said. "That's hard, but we lived up to most of those. We performed to the top of our ability."
The championship was Riverside's third medal of the day. They also finished third in the 4x100 with Erickson, Elly Henderson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn in 50.51. Andrusyshyn also medaled in the 100, placing fifth (12.90) in the final individual event of her career.
"I'm proud of myself," she said. "I just wanted to place higher than I was seeded. I felt like (getting out of my blocks) was something I could have done better, but I finished strong."
The Bulldogs led KMAland in the team standings. They finished fourth, two points shy of collecting a team trophy.
The 4x100 was one of two events in which Nodaway Valley medaled. The Wolverines were second in the 4x100 with Maddie Weston, Abby Engles, Lundy and Annika Nelson (50.26) and fourth in the sprint medley with Weston, Lundy, Engles and Grace Britten.
"I'm proud of my team," Engles said after the sprint medley. "I couldn't have done without them."
Three KMAlanders medaled in the 800: St. Albert's Lili Denton, Tri-Center's Isah VanArsdol and Woodbine's Nicole Sherer.
Denton -- a freshman -- was fourth in 2:17.48. She later finished third in the 1500 (4:43.78).
"I thought the race went well," Denton said about her 800. "I finished better than what I thought I was going to. I'm happy with that."
Sherer concluded her prep career with a seventh-place finish in 2:19.44.
"I'm excited about it," Sherer said. "The 4x400 fell about 15 seconds short of finals. It was disappointing, but I used it as a motivation."
VanArsdol was eighth in 2:46.
"I'm feeling good," VanArsdol said. "I tried to start fast and kick it in the last 200."
Woodbine's Landon Bendgen was the lone boys champion. He claimed the 1600 in 4:18.92. His title came after finishing fifth in the 800 (1:59.19). Bendgen used a last-lap kick to pass Danville's AJ Bonnesen.
"That was a fun race," Bendgen said. "I stayed confident in my kick and turned on the jets with about 250 (meters) to go. I knew I had that speed in me."
St. Albert's Colin Lillie also medaled in the 1600. He finished eighth in 4:27.57.
Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk was second in the 110 hurdles. Funk ripped a time of 14.84.
"I felt amazing," Funk said. "I stuck to my techniques and basics. That got me second."
Funk also contributed to a shuttle hurdle relay team that finished fifth. Jordan Martin-England, Isaac Grundman and Samson Adams joined him on the relay (1:01.39).
CAM was one spot ahead of Lenox in the shuttle hurdle. The Cougars ran the foursome of Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman. Foreman and Follmann also medaled in the 110 hurdles. Foreman was third (15.09), while Follmann was sixth (15.31).
"It was a great race," Foreman said about the 110 hurdles. "It felt nice to compete. I was hoping for second, but (Funk) got me. I'll take third."
Foreman, Bower, Cale Maas and Kegan Croghan were eighth in the sprint medley (1:36.93).
Exira-EHK's Cash Emgarten left Des Moines with a top-five medal. Emgarted finished fifth in the 200 (22.48).
"It felt great," Emgarten said. "I got out of the blocks good. I'm pretty satisfied with fifth."
St. Albert's Brendan Monahan was two spots behind Emgarten in seventh (22.50).
Mount Ayr led KMAland teams with a fourth-place finish in the team standings. The Raiders were two points shy of a trophy. They were second in the sprint medley with Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson and Ryce Reynolds and sixth in the 4x400 with Knight, Pierson, Drew Ehlen and Jackson Ruggles (3:26.76).