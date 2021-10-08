(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team soared to the top of the latest rankings released by IATC, somewhere they had a firm grip on a few years ago.
"We were waiting for the rankings to flip," said head coach Kelli Kersten. "We've had a goal to be number one, so they were excited to see that."
The Panthers started the year ranked fifth and as they have improved, so has their positioning. And while they are happy to be No. 1, Kersten says they aren't complacent.
"We try not to focus on them," she said. "Four or five years ago, we weren't ranked when we won districts. It's fun to see, but we try not to put too much focus on it."
Senior Courtney Sporrer leads the way for Lo-Ma with a No. 4 ranking in Class 1A, while her younger sister, Madison, has made her presence known and is ranked No. 13. The Sporrer sisters have been mainstays at the top of results sheets on a nightly basis, which has led to team success for Lo-Ma.
"Courtney and Madison are both outstanding runners," Kersten said. "They push each other."
Freshman Haedyn Hall has also been a pleasant addition while Greylan Hornbeck, Mya Moss, Mariah Nolting and Kiera Hochstein complete the Panthers' lineup.
"They just keep improving every meet and are pushing themselves," Kersten said.
The Western Iowa Conference has run through Lo-Ma the last four years, and the Panthers enter Friday's conference meet in Manning with their sights set on making it five in a row.
"I want to see them continue to do what they've been doing," Kersten said. "We have a pretty good streak, and we want to keep that going. I also think our top five could be in the top 12."
Kersten hopes her team can use the WIC Meet as a springboard towards another strong postseason and perhaps a third state title in four years.
"Their big goal is to win state," she said. "They have to keep working, and they know that. I try not to put a lot of pressure on them. We just ask them to run their best, so they can accomplish faster times."
Trevor Maeder will be in Manning on Monday with reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) from the WIC Meet. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kersten.