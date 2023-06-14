(Kimballton) -- A new pitcher hasn't stopped the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton softball squad from maintaining its grip atop the Rolling Valley Conference.
The 1A No. 14 Spartans are 11-1 on the year and 7-0 in RVC play.
"We've had a great start to the season," Exira-EHK head coach Andrea Schwery said. "If you'd have told me we'd be 11-1 at the start of the season, I don't know if I would have believed you. We're playing better than expected, and the girls are playing well together. Our balance has led to success on the field."
The Spartans had some big shoes to fill this season, particularly in the circle. The Spartans had to replace multi-year starter Macy Emgarten due to graduation.
Coach Schwery tapped into the incoming freshmen class to replace Emgarten with Riley Miller, Brooklyn Flathers and Taryn Petersen each seeing time in their eighth-grade summers. Miller has been their ace with a 1.24 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.
"(Miller) has done a good job keeping the ball around the plate," Schwery said. "She doesn't strike out a ton of people, but she gets the balls that our fielders can make plays on. The future is bright for all three of them. I'm excited with what they're doing."
Exira-EHK's offense hits .323 as a team, led by Shay Burmeister's .487 average with 13 RBI. Miller has driven in a team-best 15 RBI while hitting .441, and Petersen (.400), Quinn Grubbs (.324), Hannah Nelson (.306, 14 RBI), Harlee Fahn (.286), Hailey Berns (.273), Hailey Bieker (.250) and Gemini Goodwin (.231) complete the well-rounded lineup.
"The thing I like the most is we don't strike out a ton," Schwery said. "We put the ball in play. Any time you put pressure on the opponent, it sets you up for success. Our pitch selection has been well, and we're hitting line drives. Everyone is stepping up. It seems like it's a different person every night."
Coach Schwery wants to see her team shore some things up on the defensive side.
"We're still making some errors we shouldn't be," she said. "There's situations that come up that we have to learn on the fly. You can always work on that."
The Spartans were on the cusp of a state tournament trip each of the last three seasons, only to be turned away in the regional final. Schwery hopes the fourth time could be the charm for her team.
"We're focusing on our weaknesses," she said. "Later in the postseason, there's more scouting that goes on. If you can't hit outside pitches, that's what you see. We'll try to develop our weaknesses and grow as a team. I'm excited to see what we can do in the postseason."
Exira-EHK's next game is Wednesday against Ar-We-Va. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schwery.