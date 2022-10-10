(Underwood) -- After a dominant regular season, Underwood football is ready for one of the state's top matchups this Friday.
The KMA State Class 1A No. 2 Eagles enter the final week of the regular season at 7-0, outscoring opponents 407-55.
"We're feeling pretty good," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We're healthy, and that's the main thing. We see things we need to clean up, but the kids have a big opportunity."
Underwood's most recent win was a dominant 56-0 win over West Monona. The Eagles scored 28 first-half points and posted 434 yards. Quarterback Alex Ravlin threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two scores.
Offensively, the Eagles have shown balance throughout the season. Ravlin has completed 66% of his passes for 1,499 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for three scores. Junior Graham Jensen leads Underwood's rushing game with 444 yards and 10 scores. Maddox Nelson has 411 yards and eight touchdowns, and Gage Savin has five rushing scores.
"We strive to be balanced," Mechaelsen said. "We don't go into a game saying, 'we're going to run or pass the ball this many times.' We let the game dictate itself, but we tend to be pretty balanced. That's the best way to keep defenses on their toes."
Underwood's defense has been on its toes this year with three shutouts, including two consecutive. Jensen leads that unit with 48 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.
"There have been points where we've needed to stop the run better," Mechaelsen said. "But we buckled down and got stops when we needed to. That's going to be huge on Friday night."
Like Underwood, Kuemper brings a multi-dimensional offense into Friday.
The 1A No. 4 Knights are also 7-0. Junior quarterback DJ Vonnahme leads Kuemper's electric attack with 877 yards and 16 scores through the air while adding six touchdowns on the ground.
"We're going to have our hands full," Mechaelsen said. "On paper, it looks like it will come down to the wire. We've preached to our kids about doing their job. He's going to make plays on Friday night. We understand that."
The winner claims first place in Class 1A District 8. A district title likely makes the victor's path to Cedar Falls a bit smoother. There's no hiding the implications of Friday's game, but they're unspoken in the Underwood locker room."
"There's no talk on our end about the playoff path," he said. "It's not something we'll address. Our kids understand what's at stake. All we can do is go 1-0. If we go 1-0 each week, we don't have to worry about the way the playoffs are set up."
Nick Stavas and John Tiarks have the call of Underwood/Kuemper Catholic Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen.