(Milo) -- Last year's state runner-up finish has motivated the Southeast Warren softball team to test themselves in any way possible this season.
The 1A No. 3 Warhawks (12-3) have played six games against ranked opponents. They have wins over 2A No. 4 Van Meter, 2A No. 10 Interstate 35 and 1A No. 13 Earlham, while their three defeats are to 4A No. 2 Indianola, 1A No. 2 Martensdale-St. Marys and 5A No. 1 Ankeny Centennial.
"We tried to beef up our schedule as much as we could," Southeast Warren head coach Cody Reynolds said. "We wanted to make sure our kids were prepared and ready to go for the postseason. I like the challenges, and the kids are excelling with them. Everything is moving smoothly."
Reynolds feels the in-game situations that come with seeing top-notch pitching will benefit his offense down the road.
"To make a postseason run, you have to see quality pitching," Reynolds said. "That's what we've set out to do. Sometimes, it's tough to go from seeing 50 miles per hour to 62, but it's about the kids making the adjustments. That's what we've preached to them. They're starting to catch on."
The Warhawks hit .380 as a team -- that average ranks seventh best in Class 1A. The offense also ranks in the top five in 1A in home runs (3rd with 14), RBI (3rd with 119), runs scored (4th with 138), run differential (5th with 99) and total bases (2nd with 227).
Four Southeast Warren batters hit .400 or better: Sturgis Fridley (.479, 23 RBI), Bre Nolte (.455, 13 RBI), Natalie Geisler (.447, 10 RBI), Kaylee Tigner (.405, 12 RBI).
Four more daily contributors hit .300 or better: Lexi Clendenen (.383, 12 RBI), Alivia Ruble (.378, 13 RBI), Belle Ewing (.364, 9 RBI), Lola Shriver (.333, 12 RBI), while Jaycee Neer has driven in the second-most RBI on the team with 14.
Five different Warhawks have homered: Fridley (5), Ruble (3), Neer (3), Clendenen (1) and Nolte (1).
"We're disciplined," Reynolds said. "We're getting good pitches to hit. Six of our nine returning hitters were back so they had a good idea about our philosophy. We just have to keep putting the bat on the ball. I know that doesn't happen every time, but that's the mentality we take to the plate."
Ruble and Holmes have shared time in the circle. Holmes is 7-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 innings, and Ruble is 5-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.
"They're both throwing the ball well," Reynolds said. "(Holmes) has done an excellent job keeping opponents in check. They're both doing an unbelievable job putting our team in position to win games."
The Warhawks get another tough test Friday when they face 1A No. 7 Wayne in a Pride of Iowa Conference battle.
Their returning firepower from last year's team -- and their recent No. 1 ranking -- undoubtedly make the Warhawks among the serious title contenders in Class 1A, but they don't want to hear about that right now.
"We're just trying to beat whoever the next team is on the schedule," Reynolds said. "That's why we beefed up our schedule. We knew we would be ranked high. At the end of the day, you just have to win."
Hear more with Coach Reynolds below.