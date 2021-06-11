(Liberty Center) -- The Southeast Warren softball team continues to roll along. The Warhawks are a perfect 13-0 and ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 1A IGHSAU state rankings.
The reasons for the Warhawks success are everywhere. The offense is hitting a collective .406, they’ve stolen 43 bases, have a .953 fielding percentage and allowed just 17 runs.
“I knew our team had a lot of potential,” Coach Cody Reynolds said. “All three phases we’re playing good ball, but overall the biggest thing that our team overcame from in the past is they are starting to play as a team. That might sound cliché, but that’s truly the driving force behind what’s going on currently.”
While the record is gaudy, it’s not as if they haven’t played a strong schedule. Coach Reynolds’ team claims win over five teams that are or have been ranked at some point this season.
“It’s been a tough stretch the first couple weeks of the season,” Coach Reynolds said. “The girls are playing good ball and learning how to win. Wayne, Martensdale, Twin Cedars, Lenox, we haven’t got many wins against those teams the last few years. The girls are learning how to win and buying in.”
The Warhawks roster is versatile with two seniors, three juniors, four sophomores, a pair of freshmen and an eighth grader. The senior class is headed by Brooklynn Page and Makayla Ruble, who are hitting .444 and .341, respectively.
“Both kids have been here for five years,” Reynolds said. “They’ve been here. They’ve got a lot of experience, and they’ve done a great job for our program over the years.”
The power comes mostly from the junior class with Josie Hartman smashing four home runs and six doubles while driving in 17. Emma King also has a pair of home runs, and Kaylee Bauer is a lineup stalwart.
“It’s about getting quality pitches,” Reynolds said. “We preach on this every day. We preach about getting good pitches and good pitches to hit. We’ve really ramped up our weight lifting routines and things we haven’t done in the past. Lifting during the season is currently going on, and it’s starting to show with balls flying out of the park.”
The sophomore group is headlined by ace pitcher Alivia Ruble, who has a 1.43 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 49 innings. Ruble is also hitting .405 while Breanna Nolte (.511) and Josie Kosman (.481) have two of the top three batting averages on the team. Kaylee Tignor is another regular from the sophomore group.
“All four (sophomores) are good players,” Reynolds said. “Alivia does tend to get the ball in the bigger games, but we have two really good pitchers. My goal is to keep both pitchers fresh all throughout the season. We’ve been rotating and giving them innings throughout the whole period from the pitching and hitting standpoint. We’re trying to keep the girls fresh.”
The other pitcher is freshman Kaylyn Holmes, who has a 1.48 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 innings. She’s joined in the freshman class by Natalie Geisler, who is hitting .375. Meanwhile, 8th grader Jaycee Neer has also been terrific with six doubles and 14 RBI in her debut season.
“Jaycee has come through with a lot of clutch hits for us,” Reynolds said. “Natalie has been banged up with a broken wrist but is slowly getting better. She wants to be on the field and is playing through pain. There’s a lot of competition on the team, and that breeds success. It’s creating a great environment for us.”
With all that success and talent spread throughout the lineup, the defense and the pitching staff, it’s hard not to look forward. However, Coach Reynolds says they’re taking a different approach this year.
“We’re just taking it game by game,” he said. “In the past, we wrote down a lot of goals and tried to accomplish them but came up short. I took a different approach this year. Let’s just go out, compete game in and game out and at the end of the day check the scoreboard to see who wins. We haven’t done a lot of goals, and we’re really starting to look like a squad.
“We’ve preached having fun, we’ve preached playing relaxed softball and so far it’s worked out.”
Southeast Warren is back in action Friday evening at home against Bedford before a weekend off. The Warhawks travel to Central Decatur Tuesday and host Mount Ayr next Friday to cap a quiet week.
Listen to the full interview from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.