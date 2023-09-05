(Auburn) -- Auburn football carries a 2-0 record into Friday's matchup with Class C1 No. 2 Wahoo.
The Bulldogs are at 2-0 after wins over Boys Town (20-19) and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
"I like the way we've performed so far," Auburn head coach Tony Janssen said. "I like the progress we're making each week. There's a lot of corrections to be made. But they're coachable corrections. We look for mindset, physicality and how we play as a team. Those guys have checked all those boxes so far."
Auburn's most recent win came behind an efficient offense and stingy defense.
"I thought it was more of a complete game," Janssen said. "Our first offensive drive, we were a little sloppy. After that, we executed well. We have a number of guys that can contribute. And the guys are selfless."
The Bulldogs ran for 291 yards on 45 carries but didn't have a rusher go over 100 yards. Maverick Binder led the attack with 93 yards, while Brant Gulizia and quarterback Nixon Ligouri added 83 and 74, respectively.
"We had to replace four starters up front," Janssen said. "But the offensive line has come along nicely. It starts with the improvements up front."
Cohesiveness has been pivotal in Auburn's 2-0 start.
"You can tell they care a great deal about each other," Janssen said. "When you have a team like that, it makes every day fun."
Auburn looks to move to 3-0 Friday night when they face Wahoo.
The Warriors are 2-0 after wins over Pierce and Ashland-Greenwood. Those wins have them at No. 2 in Omaha World-Herald's Class C1 State Rankings.
"They're good year in and year out," Janssen said. "They capitalize on mistakes, so we have to play clean football. They establish the run and play physical on both sides of the ball. We have to match that."
Limiting miscues and Wahoo's big plays is likely the difference between Auburn leaving Friday 2-1 or 3-0.
"Take out the one big play that can flip things," Janssen said. "We've had one of those each of the first two weeks that kept us from putting games away. Doing that against Wahoo will make it tough. We have to play clean football."
Jay Soderberg has reports from Wahoo/Auburn Friday night. Check out KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com. Hear more with Coach Janssen below.