(Coon Rapids) -- Following a pair of dominant non-district wins, Coon Rapids-Bayard gets into 8-Player District 10 play in week three.
Coach Chris Mohr’s team rolled to 36-8 and 51-6 wins over Glidden-Ralston and Woodward Academy, respectively, in the first two weeks of the season.
“We’re coming along,” Coach Mohr said. “We’ve got some new guys up front for us, so we’re working out some kinks there. But the kids have really responded, and they’re playing really well right now.”
Last season’s 7-1 record was largely buoyed by a strong offensive line. With all of that group graduating, there have been some new faces making the offense churn. Senior Clark Sievers and sophomore Mason Betts are rotating at center while junior Jacob Estrada moved inside from tight end at one of the guards.
“The other guard has been a big surprise with Raiden Doty,” Mohr said. “He’s a junior that hasn’t played the last four years. He didn’t play in junior high, and he just came out. He’s a big kid and is very athletic. He’s been a huge help for us.”
Mohr adds that they’ve also rotated a pair of other youngsters in there and are still working through solidifying the line behind an athletic group of skill players.
Senior quarterback Tanner Oswald leads the charge with 172 yards passing, 34 yards rushing and three total offensive touchdowns. The leading rusher is senior Gabe Obert, who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 18 totes and has 111 yards and five touchdowns.
Senior Easton Hays also has 86 yards and a touchdown, and junior Lance Clayburg tallied 106 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. However, Clayburg was lost for the season on Friday with a broken leg.
“Tanner is a senior that’s developed as a passing threat for us this year,” Mohr said. “He’s been throwing the ball really well and throws a really good deep ball. (Obert) is just a strong, very quick kid, and (Hays) has a lot of speed. We’ll have to find someone else to step up (for Clayburg). We’re going to be asking some kids to step up and help us out in filling the loss of Lance.”
Mohr says sophomore Omarion Floyd is likely in line for plenty more touches with Clayburg out of the lineup.
While the offense has been strong, the defense has been plenty disruptive with 16.5 tackles for loss and five turnovers forced in the first two games. Estrada (11.5 tackles), Obert (10.0) and Doty (10.0) all have at least 10 tackles while Obert (3.5 TFL) and freshman Wyatt Oswald (2.5 TFL) lead the team in stops for a loss.
The Crusaders will look for their third straight win when they travel to Boyer Valley (1-1 overall, 0-1 8-Player District 10) on Friday evening. The Bulldogs handled River Valley, 68-14, in the opener before a 53-14 loss to Audubon this past Friday.
“They’ll line up in I formation and run the ball at you,” Mohr said. “They’ve got some great size up front, so we’ll have our hands full there. Then they’ll spread it back out and sling the ball around like they have in the past. We’ve got to be prepared for both aspects.”
Through two games, Boyer Valley junior quarterback Drew Volkmann has thrown for 277 yards and four touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 126 yards and two scores. Top receiver Trevor Malone has 238 yards and four touchdowns on five grabs in his senior season.
“We’re definitely going to have to slow down their run game,” Mohr said. “They have the size advantage up front. If we can eliminate that and get them into a passing game I feel confident with our experience in the defensive backfield.”
Listen to KMA Sports' full week three coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday at 6:20 until midnight.